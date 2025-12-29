SZA Poses Topless in Sultry Snap Wearing Nothing But a Thong

Article continues below advertisement

SZA is winding down the good days of 2025 with near-naked photos. The singer, 36, went topless, wearing nothing but a skimpy brown thong, on Sunday, December 28. SZA posed in the mirror and captured a photo using a phone case shaped like a potato.

Source: @sza/Instagram SZA nearly exposed everything in her mirror selfie.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she was completely bare on top in another mirror selfie. This time, the star squeezed her cleavage together and placed a butterfly emoji over her nipple. Her Instagram carousel was packed with several other sultry looks, including a plunging yellow bodysuit, a black-and-white printed bikini and a leather crop top with silver studs. “Pardon me as I clear a year's worth of memories .. there will be many posts. I must purge 🤌🏾,” SZA captioned her social media share. Singer Chloe Bailey commented, “so beautiful.”

SZA's Controversial Christmas Ad Raises Mixed Opinions

Source: @sza/Instagram SZA teased fans with a raunchy photo.

Four days prior, SZA once again stripped down to a brown bikini top and thong as she covered herself with Christmas lights. She took to Instagram to announce a new product drop for her brand, Not Beauty. “Quick church announcement!! NOT BEAUTY RESTOCK GOES LIVE TOMORROW 10AM PST !! 🫡.. I been seeing ur reviews and I’m f------ floored lmao .. CANNOT BELIEVE YALL LOVE IT AS MUCH AS I DO. !! .. jk I can cause Its made w quality n love 🤭❤️. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!❤️,” she wrote.

Source: @sza/Instagram SZA flashed her backside in sheer tights.

While some fans complimented the musician’s looks, others criticized the racy campaign photos. “Since when did we need this for an ad?.... I love you SZA... But is this really necessary for an advertisement??? gurlll??? .... This season is for Jesus Christ yunno,” one person wrote. “Let's go repent our sin's, read our Bible and praayyyyy to our maker and saviour for his grace and mercy through it all... Please!!! ... And get close to him... He's a holy God yunno... Let's get this straight and rewrite our wrongs.” Another social media user critiqued the beauty brand, claiming that the prices were exorbitant. “I can’t believe you selling lipgloss for $23 lol,” one fan wrote, while another agreed, “Stupid people buying stupid products what else is new?? It’s probably the same s--- you get at Walmart but it just has SZA on it lmao!!!”

SZA Reveals She's in a 'Transition Period'

Source: @sza/Instagram SZA bared her cleavage in a plunging bodysuit.