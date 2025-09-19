REALITY TV NEWS Tamra Judge 'Disgusted' by Gretchen Rossi Spreading Lies That She Slept With a Boy Band Singer: 'I Did Not!' Source: Bravo Tamra Judge insisted Gretchen Rossi lied about her sleeping with a boy band singer. Stacey Sanderson Sept. 19 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Tamra Judge squashed a rumor she slept with a boy band singer after Gretchen Rossi made the claim during the September 18 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. When answering questions about the episode on her Instagram Story, one fan asked Judge, “I wanna know who the singer was IF there was anything to that?”

Tamra Judge Slams 'Complete Lie' Gretchen Rossi Told

Source: Bravo Tamra Judge claimed Gretchen Rossi 'has proven to be a liar.'

“I did not sleep with a ‘boy band singer’ ever in my life,” Judge responded. "It’s a complete lie. I will not say his name out of respect for his family. I’m friends with his wife, and they are both disgusted by Gretchen & Slade’s false accusations.” “I think Gretchen has proven to be a liar,” she added. “More to come next week.” When one person noted the story seemed “planted by producers,” Judge shot that down as well.

Tamra Judge Is Meeting With Her Attorney

Source: Bravo Tamra Judge said this isn't the first time Gretchen Rossi tried to bring up 'this lie on camera.'

“No the producers don’t plant stories,” she explained. “This is the second time Gretchen has brought this lie up on camera. First time was at Vicki’s bday party years ago and it was cut out.” She was then asked if she was “allowed to sue cast mates or friends of for defamation.” “Let’s just say I have a meeting with my attorney on Monday,” she alleged.

Tamra Judge Claims Slade Smiley Obtained Her Song Ilegally

Source: Bravo Tamra Judge called her wanting to be a singer 'a joke.'

During the episode, Rossi also brought up that Smiley had an embarrassing video of Judge recording a song. “What a joke!” Judge said on her Instagram Story. “For the record, I was NOT trying to be a singer. It was all in good fun. The song was never finished or released because it didn’t feel natural to me. I am NOT a singer and never wanted to be.” “Slade got the song illegally and has been trying for years to spread this rumor,” she continued. “This is the kind of stuff they’ve been doing to me for the past 12 years.”

Tamra Judge Says Gretchen Rossi 'Lies So Much'

Source: Bravo Tamra Judge said Gretchen Rossi 'lies so much she can't keep her lies straight.'