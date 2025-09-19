Tamra Judge 'Disgusted' by Gretchen Rossi Spreading Lies That She Slept With a Boy Band Singer: 'I Did Not!'
Sept. 19 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
Tamra Judge squashed a rumor she slept with a boy band singer after Gretchen Rossi made the claim during the September 18 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
When answering questions about the episode on her Instagram Story, one fan asked Judge, “I wanna know who the singer was IF there was anything to that?”
Tamra Judge Slams 'Complete Lie' Gretchen Rossi Told
“I did not sleep with a ‘boy band singer’ ever in my life,” Judge responded. "It’s a complete lie. I will not say his name out of respect for his family. I’m friends with his wife, and they are both disgusted by Gretchen & Slade’s false accusations.”
“I think Gretchen has proven to be a liar,” she added. “More to come next week.”
When one person noted the story seemed “planted by producers,” Judge shot that down as well.
Tamra Judge Is Meeting With Her Attorney
“No the producers don’t plant stories,” she explained. “This is the second time Gretchen has brought this lie up on camera. First time was at Vicki’s bday party years ago and it was cut out.”
She was then asked if she was “allowed to sue cast mates or friends of for defamation.” “Let’s just say I have a meeting with my attorney on Monday,” she alleged.
Tamra Judge Claims Slade Smiley Obtained Her Song Ilegally
During the episode, Rossi also brought up that Smiley had an embarrassing video of Judge recording a song. “What a joke!” Judge said on her Instagram Story. “For the record, I was NOT trying to be a singer. It was all in good fun. The song was never finished or released because it didn’t feel natural to me. I am NOT a singer and never wanted to be.” “Slade got the song illegally and has been trying for years to spread this rumor,” she continued. “This is the kind of stuff they’ve been doing to me for the past 12 years.”
Tamra Judge Says Gretchen Rossi 'Lies So Much'
Judge also addressed Katie Ginella, who got into drama with Rossi this season. Ginella insisted Rossi had told her she was roofied and had to go to the hospital after the “naked wasted” episode of RHOC in Season 4. When these allegations were brought up, Rossi insisted she never said them and that Ginella is a liar. “G brought up the rumor & backpedaled,” one fan wrote to Judge. “Do you think that’s what she did to Katie?” “100%,” Judge answered. “She lies so much she can’t keep lies straight! I tried so hard to move forward with her knowing she has been spreading rumors about me for the past 12 years.” “Not anymore,” Judge concluded, adding a peace sign.