Feud Explodes: Gretchen Rossi Fires Back at Tamra Judge After She Claimed 'RHOC' Castmates Think Her Mental Health Struggles Are a Facade: 'Rubs Me the Wrong Way'
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge stormed off the show in the explosive August 14 episode after a fiery dinner — and the fallout has erupted online in a heated showdown with her longtime nemesis Gretchen Rossi.
During the show, Judge claimed Katie Ginella was spreading gossip that Rossi was roofied by Judge years ago on the infamous “naked wasted” episode of the show, which aired during Season 4.
Rossi seemed shocked by Judge’s confession and denied saying that.
Tamra Judge Said She Was Dealing With 'Pain and Depression'
Later on at dinner, when Judge tried to talk to Rossi about the situation, the latter admitted to believing Ginella. This led to fighting and drama, with Judge eventually claiming she quit the show.
In a preview for this week’s episode, the women are seen in a van following the tumultuous meal saying unkind things about Judge. Judge shared the clip to her Instagram Story, writing, “God forbid you guys ever have to deal with the pain & depression I was dealing with. They wonder why I left?” “Maybe I should of gotten a DUI to feel compassion,” Judge added, referring to costar Shannon Beador’s previous arrest while intoxicated.
Gretchen Rossi Slams Tamra Judge
Quickly after Judge shared her thoughts, Rossi took to her Instagram Story to insist she’d been “sent” the post and it rubbed her “the wrong way.”
“YES Tamra I have actually dealt with the pain & depression you are talking about & it was horrible,” Rossi began in a lengthy follow-up. “(Remember my fiancé actually died & Slade’s son actually died from cancer) but you had not one ounce of grace for us.”
Instead of having compassion, Judge “spun lies” about Rossi and “plotted with the guy (who I took to court and now have 7 counts against & over a million dollar judgement) to cause me pain & suffering during that time.”
“And then you went on your podcast & made false statements about Slade & I after his son died & spun lies about us again,” Rossi continued. “With no remorse for your actions… only excuses, like you always do.”
Rossi insisted Judge “never gave” the other women “grace,” including Beador when she was “going through the worst time in her life.”
“Instead, you buddied up to Alexis & called Shannon every name in the book last year,” she added. “So this is pretty rich coming from you.”
An Insider Claimed the 'RHOC' Cast Was 'Absolutely Brutal' to Tamra Judge This Season
Judge has yet to respond to Rossi’s latest comments, but an insider who spoke to OK! recently insisted the RHOC women were “absolutely brutal” to Judge this season.
“Tamra was going through such a tough time with Teddi being sick,” they shared, referring to Judge’s close friend, Teddi Mellencamp, battling brain cancer.
“In what world would you see someone so clearly suffering emotionally and decide that’s the time to pile onto them?” they continued. “It makes no sense.”
Though she was “struggling,” the cast kept picking apart “every word she was saying.”
'It Makes Sense' Why Tamra Judge Left 'RHOC'
“It totally makes sense why she picked up and took a beat and left,” they added. “Anyone in her situation would’ve done the same.”
The source noted the only person who was there for Judge was Heather Dubrow.
“When life is tough, you look to your friends to support you and build you up and help you, not bring you down… and unfortunately, no one at that table was doing anything but making her situation tougher,” they concluded.
In the wake of the episode, Judge admitted to mixing Xanax and alcohol, sharing it was a “painful time” for her and one she does not want to “relive.”