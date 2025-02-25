Bikini-Clad Tana Mongeau Gets Wild in Hot Tub With Her BFF During Trip to Lake Tahoe: See the Steamy Photos
Tana Mongeau and Ashly Schwan didn't let the winter weather stop them from stripping down in Lake Tahoe.
The best friends recently took a dip in a hot tub while vacationing in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, sharing a series of drool-worthy photos via Instagram highlighting their relaxing evening.
"The only snow nights we’re into these days ❄️," Mongeau wittily captioned her post, which featured several pictures of her and Schwan in matching black bikinis and their hair tied up in claw clips.
In some of the pictures, the dynamic duo flaunted their behinds, as other alluring images put their toned stomachs and cleavage on full display.
"Almost took a dollar bill to the floor," Schwan joked beneath Mongeau's caption, playfully referencing cocaine — a drug commonly referred to as snow due to its powdery white appearance.
Other social media stars reacted to the ladies' photos, with television and internet personality La Demi calling out Mongeau for ruining her bronzed glow, admitting: "A gorgeous spray tan marinating in a Jacuzzi is crazy! That’s a big no no. You won’t catch me soaking off my gorgeous tan! Noooo ma’am."
Meanwhile, model Madison Martina called Mongeau and Schwan the "hottest duo."
"I want to be Tana Mongeau when I grow up," one fan quipped, as a second supporter declared: "You are SO SLAY."
Mongeau's boyfriend, Makoa, was also on the trip, with the blonde beauty celebrating her man's birthday by packing on the PDA in a sweet Instagram post during their vacation.
"OK we’re so hot HAPPY BIRTHDAY SMOOCHIE BABY <3," she captioned a photoshoot of the couple in Lake Tahoe, Calif., on February 17.
One day later, Mongeau sported what appeared to be the same black bikini from her hot tub photos, though this time she stood in the snow with furry boots and a matching hat.
"OK I put my clothes back on [because] I did in fact, catch a cold," she shared in a follow-up post of herself finally layered up in an all-white, weather-appropriate ensemble.
Mongeau has made an entire career out of flaunting her assets online.
In September 2024, she explained her decision to join the platform OnlyFans, telling The Cut: "If I'm drunk and throwing a party and wearing a see-through shirt, I might as well monetize that. So many men on the internet sexualized me for so long against my own will, and I got to a point where I finally was like, 'D---, I might as well make a million dollars off of it.'"
Speaking with Forbes in 2023, Mongeau further shared: "People are going to underestimate you as a woman in pretty much everything, and you're gonna have to claw your way up a little harder than most men are. But I wanted it and I did it, and I don't give a [redacted] if it's hard."
"Had I been cookie cutter, I would've never amassed any success," she mentioned. "And had I switched up to a perfectly brand safe business woman … I don't think I would've made it to the point that I'm at."