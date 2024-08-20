Adult Sites Hits and Misses: 12 Celebrities Who Thrived and Those Who Struggled to Keep Up
Kathryn Dennis
Flame-haired Southern Charm alum Kathryn Dennis, 33, was reportedly axed from the Bravo reality series for bizarre behavior, losing out on a $250,000-a-year salary. But the brazen beauty made a quick career change by entering the OnlyFans universe in January 2023 and claimed she now earns more in a week than her annual income on the show!
"Hey you, your fav ginger here," she wrote in launching her page. "I'm super excited to be able to express myself in ways that I haven't been able to over the last ten years. I feel like I am finally discovering myself again and am excited to share the journey with you."
Dennis' OnlyFans money will come in handy on several fronts, including legal fees after being busted for driving under the influence following a three-car crash in May!
Carmen Electra
Former Baywatch babe Carmen Electra, 52, is no stranger to showing off what nature gave her after a long run as a Playboy pinup, but OnlyFans has upped her nude ante since she joined the pay-to-ogle site in 2022!
Electra said hooking up with OnlyFans was a "no-brainer" for her, and she offers her 1.8 million subscribers an assortment of "extras," including sexting sessions for $200 a pop!
While the stunner said she revels in being her "own boss," she still has to deal with fans who have some pretty peculiar cravings.
"I get so many foot requests, which is the funniest thing to me," said Electra. "I'm always like, 'What would you want to see me do with my feet? Should I stomp grapes?'"
Iggy Azalea
The Aussie rapper's real moneymaker? Her OnlyFans account! She reportedly pulls down a whopping $307,000 in a single day on the platform, earning her a mind-blowing $9.2 million a month! That makes the "Fancy" singer, 34, the most popular star in the skin game!
Iggy Azalea, who once insisted she'd never join the platform, had a change of heart in 2023 after her music career hit the skids. She shelved her fifth album, Hotter Than H---, while 2021's The End of an Era failed to chart.
"Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on," she said. And obviously, changing her tune has led to massive success.
Leah McSweeney
Former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney is really cleaning up now that she's grinning and baring it on her OnlyFans account!
The 41-year-old fashion label owner — who often teams with Drea de Matteo for her sultry shoots — boasts she makes more in ONE WEEK from her online subscribers than she ever did during two seasons on the Bravo reality show in 2020 and 2021. In fact, she reportedly pulls down $32,000 a month on the soft-p--- platform, which she joined only late last year!
"I f------ love OnlyFans," leered McSweeney. "This is great. I'm making money. I get to express myself. It's fun. I love it. I'm being creative on it. It's dope!"
Cardi B
What better place to promote "WAP," her X-rated duet with Megan Thee Stallion, than on OnlyFans? That's why the Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, 31, first joined the platform in 2020 — but she stayed for the $45 million she has earned! That total puts the hip-hop honey, who just filed for divorce again from the rapper Offset, behind Azalea as the site's top moneymaker.
The "Bodak Yellow" singer's monthly subscription fee is $4.99 — she lowered it from $10 because she thought fans were being charged too much!
"You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life," she joked after opening the account. "I'm a be addressing certain s--- in there. Everything you wanna know, ask the question and it will be a topic on my OnlyFans."
Bella Thorne
This 26-year-old former Disney kid and Alvin and the Chipmunks cutie hit OnlyFans with a bang — and then a thud — when she joined the site in 2020. She broke a site record when she earned $1 million within just 24 hours — and warmed hearts when she said she only joined to research a movie she was making about s-- workers with Sean Bean and planned to donate her earnings to charity.
But Bella Thorne also promised to pose nude and only delivered lingerie shots, prompting the site to process thousands of refunds. She also drew criticism when Bean stepped forward to say he never spoke to her about making a film about the s-- industry.
Carol Alt
Leggy 62-year-old former supermodel Carol Alt came to fame as the cover girl on 1982's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — but she's showing time is still her friend by posing for "tastefully done" nude photos on her OnlyFans account!
Kinky Alt cautiously joined OnlyFans last November on the recommendation of her pal Denise Richards, and said she delights in finally having control over her image after more than 40 years of playing mannequin-for-hire and working the bottom of the barrel of late-night TV infomercials.
"Forty years of working, I don't own one of my photos," she said. "[Now] I can choose a photo or not, say I want it or not, they are mine. It's the wave of the future!"
And Alt has shown she isn't displaying her assets simply to line her own pockets — the stunner dedicates a portion of her profits to mental health charities for women!
Denise Richards
Like mother, like daughter! The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joined the NSFW site in 2022, just a week after her 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, made her debut! Now Dennis, 53, rakes in a cool $2 million a month from her 100,000-plus fans.
Her subscriptions start at $67.50 for three months.
The former Mrs. Charlie Sheen first became an erotic idol to a generation of teen boys, thanks to a hot l------ scene with Neve Campbell in 1998's Wild Things. However, Charlie wasn't thrilled when daughter Sami joined the site and urged her to "keep it classy."
Denise claimed the Two and a Half Men star reconsidered after he learned how much money his daughter was earning from the platform!
Drea de Matteo
The Sopranos lethal lady, 52, is killing it on OnlyFans!
She said joining the raunchy website saved her house from foreclosure after her acting career hit a dead end.
"OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent," declared de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva on the HBO hit. "Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids."
De Matteo claimed she's making more loot now than she did on The Sopranos, which isn't saying much seeing how she only got $500 an episode to start!
"We didn't make a lot of money on The Sopranos," she revealed. "I'm one of these actors that never made a ton of money."
But she's now reportedly hauling in up to $1 million a month on OnlyFans!
Coco Austin
Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T is happy to share the love … of his wife, Coco Austin! The Ice Loves Coco beauty, 45, reportedly earns around $300,000 a day, raking in a whopping total of $9 million a month on OnlyFans!
The buxom and bootylicious actress joined the site in 2023, announcing her new venture on Instagram with a photo of the lower part of her buttocks with the caption, "Yes, I'm on OnlyFans now … You won't be sorry."
Ice-T, 66, dug his wife's side hustle, saying that "jungle s--" is what keeps their marriage hot.
"That flame has to stay lit," said the rapper-turned-actor.
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna claimed she earned $240 million in 2021 by sharing content with her subscribers, though most of them ended up feeling disappointed as she failed to live up to their expectations. Despite her alleged success, the 36-year-old "Can't See Me" rapper marked the "dead end" of her NSFW account.
"At a certain age, they see and gravitate to everything," she said of her kids during her Jason Lee Show appearance. "I feel like I have other things — bigger fish to fry."
Chyna also said she had so many lawsuits to deal with but assured her fans she was good.
Tana Mongeau
In 2020, Tana Mongeau crashed OnlyFans hours after joining the platform. She initially hyped her fans about the account's creation through cryptic tweets, saying, "TANA UNCENSORED IS FINALLY HERE AND THAT'S ALL IMA SAY."
But only a few months later, YouTuber PewDiePie accused the beauty guru, 26, of scamming her fans after the failed TanaCon convention.
"This whole event was just selling lies. It's an actual con. There was supposed to be free tickets, but also tickets you could buy and if you bought the tickets you would get to skip the lines, you would get this cool goody bag which would be four times worth the ticket," he said. "Well as we know now, there was no separate line if you paid, there was really no difference at all if you had paid for a ticket or not."
Many subscribers also shared rants online, accusing the YouTube star of not being as provocative as she should reportedly be.