Adult Sites Hits and Misses: 12 Celebrities Who Thrived and Those Who Struggled to Keep Up

Flame-haired Southern Charm alum Kathryn Dennis, 33, was reportedly axed from the Bravo reality series for bizarre behavior, losing out on a $250,000-a-year salary. But the brazen beauty made a quick career change by entering the OnlyFans universe in January 2023 and claimed she now earns more in a week than her annual income on the show!

"Hey you, your fav ginger here," she wrote in launching her page. "I'm super excited to be able to express myself in ways that I haven't been able to over the last ten years. I feel like I am finally discovering myself again and am excited to share the journey with you."

Dennis' OnlyFans money will come in handy on several fronts, including legal fees after being busted for driving under the influence following a three-car crash in May!