Tara Reid Fights Back About 'Horrifying' Experience After Police Said There's No Evidence Her Drink Was Spiked at Chicago Hotel

tara reid chicago incident
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid spoke out after police claim there's no evidence she was drugged at a Chicago hotel.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

Tara Reid is fighting back after police said the evidence that she was allegedly drugged at a hotel doesn’t back her story.

After reviewing CCTV footage from the DoubleTree Chicago O’Hare Airport — Rosemont, authorities said nothing in the video supports her allegation.

"While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink," the statement reads.

They added that "a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar, which is standard practice for bartenders to do," pushing back on the actress’ claims.

image of Police said the footage does not show anyone tampering with Tara Reid’s drink.
Source: MEGA

Police said the footage does not show anyone tampering with Tara Reid’s drink.

Investigators noted the case is still active and they’re waiting on additional details.

"We cannot, however, confirm at this time if or what specific chemical testing the hospital may have conducted," authorities explained, saying they’re still working with Reid to obtain her medical records.

They emphasized that "pending those results or further information coming forward, our detectives will follow up on those leads accordingly," but stressed that, for now, "there is no criminal act that has been committed and there is no one we are currently investigating."

Police also used the moment to remind the public to stay alert, adding that people should never leave drinks unattended and should contact local authorities if they believe they've been drugged.

Reid clapped back, stating, “Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over 8 hours after a drink."

The starlet said the "last thing" she remembered was “having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything.”

“That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt,” she said about the "horrifying experience," which has been "severely affecting" her "mental health."

“I cannot sleep over this; it’s a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me," she concluded. “I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me."

image of Tara Reid believes she was drugged after having just one drink.
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid believes she was drugged after having just one drink.

As OK! previously reported, Reid said she was left unconscious after Sean P, a YouTube personality she met at the bar, allegedly slipped something into her drink, according to TMZ. Video obtained by the outlet showed the American Pie star being wheeled out in a wheelchair before medics placed her on a stretcher and transported her to a hospital.

Before she was taken away, Reid could be heard yelling: "YOU DON'T KNOW WHO I AM! I AM FAMOUS! I'M AN ACTRESS!"

tara reid police clarification
Source: MEGA;@theseanpettiford/Instagram

Authorities are still waiting for the star's hospital records.

However, Sean P completely denied the accusation. He claimed he simply “met her at the hotel bar,” chatted with her for a bit and exchanged contact information. He said he never even saw her with a drink, admitting he “wasn’t paying much attention” at the time.

Reid allegedly invited him outside for a cigarette, but he said she “was initially standoffish” and even threw a jab at him “for being a YouTuber.”

Her attitude shifted only after he teased her about the infamous 2006 TMZ moment when she was denied entry to a Hollywood club.

image of Sean P denied ever slipping anything into her drink.
Source: mega

Sean P denied ever slipping anything into her drink.

After they both started feeling tipsy, Reid apparently asked him to step outside for another smoke. When they returned, he said he went to close his tab, which is when Reid handed him her purse and asked him to grab her room key. Sean P claimed he “looked inside the purse and saw pills,” which he says prompted Reid to scream for security immediately.

People obtained the police statement.

