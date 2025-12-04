Tara Reid's Slurred and Unresponsive 911 Call Exposed in Audio After Alleged Drugging Incident at Chicago Hotel

Article continues below advertisement

Tara Reid could be heard slurring and unresponsive as a bystander called 911 weeks after the American Pie alum claimed she was drugged at a Chicago-area hotel. The call was seemingly placed by an employee, as the actress, 50, is referred to as a guest and “Ms. Reid” during the conversation.

Tara Reid Was Found Unresponsive

Source: MEGA Tara Reid could be heard slurring in the background of a 911 phone call.

“We have a guest here who is really inebriated, and she needs some help,” the caller told the operator in audio obtained by a news outlet. “She can barely stand, she can barely sit in the wheelchair, she’s not responding.” The caller paused to address “Ms. Reid” multiple times, trying to get her attention before the starlet responded with inaudible slurs and groans. Although the caller confirmed that Reid was not vomiting blood or breathing abnormally, there was concern that if she was left alone, she could injure herself.

Tara Reid Could Be Heard Slurring

Source: MEGA The incident comes weeks after Tara Reid claimed she was drugged at a Chicago hotel.

The incident comes weeks after Reid claimed she was drugged at a DoubleTree hotel near the Chicago O’Hare Airport. As OK! previously reported, Reid claimed that she was left unconscious after she met YouTube personality Sean P for a drink, claiming a stranger slipped something in her drink, according to TMZ. Video obtained at the scene showed the star being pushed out in a wheelchair before being transferred to a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

Tara Reid Claimed She Was Drugged

Source: MEGA Tara Reid claimed she was drugged after meeting with a YouTube personality for a drink.

"YOU DON'T KNOW WHO I AM! I AM FAMOUS! I'M AN ACTRESS!" she could be heard yelling before she was taken away. The Rosemont Public Safety Department confirmed on Wednesday, December 2, that surveillance footage does support claims that she was drugged at the hotel bar.

Surveillance Footage Does Not Support Reid's Claims

Source: MEGA The investigation is ongoing as authorities are currently waiting on Tara Reid's medical records.