or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tara Reid
OK LogoNEWS

Tara Reid's Slurred and Unresponsive 911 Call Exposed in Audio After Alleged Drugging Incident at Chicago Hotel

Photo of Tara Reid
Source: MEGA

'American Pie' alum Tara Reid was heard slurring and unresponsive in new 911 audio, after a bystander called to report she was 'really inebriated.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Updated 6:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tara Reid could be heard slurring and unresponsive as a bystander called 911 weeks after the American Pie alum claimed she was drugged at a Chicago-area hotel.

The call was seemingly placed by an employee, as the actress, 50, is referred to as a guest and “Ms. Reid” during the conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

Tara Reid Was Found Unresponsive

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tara Reid could be heard slurring in the background of a 911 phone call.
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid could be heard slurring in the background of a 911 phone call.

“We have a guest here who is really inebriated, and she needs some help,” the caller told the operator in audio obtained by a news outlet. “She can barely stand, she can barely sit in the wheelchair, she’s not responding.”

The caller paused to address “Ms. Reid” multiple times, trying to get her attention before the starlet responded with inaudible slurs and groans. Although the caller confirmed that Reid was not vomiting blood or breathing abnormally, there was concern that if she was left alone, she could injure herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Tara Reid Could Be Heard Slurring

Photo of The incident comes weeks after Tara Reid claimed she was drugged at a Chicago hotel.
Source: MEGA

The incident comes weeks after Tara Reid claimed she was drugged at a Chicago hotel.

The incident comes weeks after Reid claimed she was drugged at a DoubleTree hotel near the Chicago O’Hare Airport. As OK! previously reported, Reid claimed that she was left unconscious after she met YouTube personality Sean P for a drink, claiming a stranger slipped something in her drink, according to TMZ.

Video obtained at the scene showed the star being pushed out in a wheelchair before being transferred to a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

MORE ON:
Tara Reid

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tara Reid Claimed She Was Drugged

Photo of Tara Reid claimed she was drugged after meeting with a YouTube personality for a drink.
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid claimed she was drugged after meeting with a YouTube personality for a drink.

"YOU DON'T KNOW WHO I AM! I AM FAMOUS! I'M AN ACTRESS!" she could be heard yelling before she was taken away.

The Rosemont Public Safety Department confirmed on Wednesday, December 2, that surveillance footage does support claims that she was drugged at the hotel bar.

Surveillance Footage Does Not Support Reid's Claims

Photo of The investigation is ongoing as authorities are currently waiting on Tara Reid's medical records.
Source: MEGA

The investigation is ongoing as authorities are currently waiting on Tara Reid's medical records.

"While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink," police said in a statement to People. "We can confirm that a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is standard practice for bartenders to do."

The investigation is ongoing as authorities are still waiting for hospital records. "We cannot, however, confirm at this time if or what specific chemical testing the hospital may have conducted," authorities said, adding that they are working with the starlet "to receive those records which she has also not received."

Reid clapped back, stating, “Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over 8 hours after a drink."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.