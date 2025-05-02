or
'Thriving' Tara Reid Has 'Finally Overcome Her Bad Habits' After Having 'Party Demons': 'She's Still a Viable Star'

Photo of Tara Reid
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid is 'thriving,' having 'overcome her bad habits' after having 'party demons,' an insider revealed.

By:

May 2 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

American Pie alum Tara Reid is doing great after finally overcoming her sordid past, an insider revealed.

Photos of Tara Reid
Source: @tarareid/Instagram

A source said there's 'a light behind' Tara Reid's eyes that 'wasn’t there for a very long time.'

“It’s no secret Tara’s had her party demons,” a source spilled. “By her own admission, she did go off the rails pretty hard, but she’s finally overcome her bad habits and she’s thriving, you can tell just by looking at her.”

Reid debuted a new look at the Pabrik Gula premiere in Los Angeles recently, donning a leather jacket and blonde curls.

While the insider confirmed “her skin is glowing,” they noted the work Reid has done to better herself is more internal than external.

Photo of Tara Reid
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid looked radianat at the 'Pabrik Gula' premiere.

“There’s a light behind her eyes that wasn’t there for a very long time,” they explained.

When Reid’s career blew up with American Pie, she became known as a party girl, confessing at the time, “When I go out to drink, I really drink. I black out sometimes. I don’t know how I manage my life when I black out, but I still function and just keep going.”

The source confirmed Reid has “always been ambitious,” but her “love of fun and partying just got in the way.”

“But now that she’s buckled down and focused, the offers are rolling in,” they shared. “For a long time, people counted her out, she was the butt of a lot of jokes, which has been incredibly painful. But, instead of giving up, she pushed through and slowly but surely, she’s proving that she’s still a viable star.”

Tara Reid

Photo of Tara Reid
Source: @tarareid/Instagram

The death of her mom in 2019 was a turning point for Tara Reid.

As for what made her change her tune, the insider detailed it was the death of her mom in 2019.

“The grief hit her so hard and she realized how precious life is,” they noted. “Her mom was always her biggest supporter and now that she’s gone, Tara wants to do everything that she can to make her proud.”

Reid, who has a milestone 50th birthday coming up in November, is “actually looking forward to it because she’s finally feeling like she’s living up to her potential.”

“She’s excited about what’s to come,” they concluded.

Photo of Tara Reid
Source: @tarareid/Instagram

Tara Reid wants to do 'everything' to make her late mom 'proud,' a source dished.

Reid was previously criticized in 2021 for looking “too skinny.”

She addressed this on Instagram at the time, writing, “To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle. Here is another picture from yesterday to show you I am not too skinny, I have a high metabolism. Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat.”

In Touch initially spoke to the source regarding Reid.

