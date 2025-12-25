Tara Reid Then vs. Now: A Closer Look at Her Transformation in Before and After Photos
1999
Tara Reid looked bubbly and cute at an event in 1999.
2000
The blonde beauty was all smiles as she arrived at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.
2001
The American Pie actress showed off her slender frame in a white cropped T-shirt and low-rise jeans. She accessorized with a beanie, a black handbag and wedges.
2002
At the 2002 GQ Men of the Year Awards, Reid stunned in a light-colored top with a sheer design, a black miniskirt, black tights and black high heels.
2003
Natural beauty! Reid stole the show at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in a loose-fitting black dress and strappy high heels. She opted for a pompadour hairstyle that highlighted her beauty.
2004
Reid looked fierce in a red satin pantsuit at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards.
That year, she underwent a b----- augmentation and stomach liposuction, which ended up a botched joint procedure.
"I had body contouring, but it all went wrong. My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing," she said after seeing the devastating results.
2005
The Josie and the Pussycats star graced the red carpet of the 10th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in a champagne-hued gown with a plunging neckline.
2006
Reid was present at the Black Christmas premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2006. For the event, she slipped into a bedazzled floor-length gown with a sheer overlay, matching her blonde hair.
2007
The Big Lebowski star highlighted her slim figure in a magenta strapless dress at a post-Grammy party.
2008
Before hosting an event at the MGM Grand Hotel Casino, Reid posed on the red carpet in a black sleeveless minidress and strappy high heels.
2009
Looking so beautiful in white! Reid stunned fans at The White Party in 2009.
2010
Reid channeled her inner Barbie for the Cipriani Downtown Halloween party in 2010.
2011
Reid looked like a Greek goddess in a white dress with a gold belt when she attended Star Magazine's All Hollywood party.
2012
The former child star accentuated her tiny waist in a black one-shoulder dress while promoting her film American Reunion in London.
2013
Reid stood out at the 1st Annual Legends Beyond Gala in a sleeveless dress with black embroidery and a plunging neckline.
2014
The Cruel Intentions actress commanded attention at the Sharknado 2: The Second One premiere in a stunning number featuring a pink strapless top and a matching floor-length skirt with a high slit. She paired the look with black high-heeled sandals.
2015
Reid looked breathtaking in a two-piece hot pink outfit at the premiere of Little Boy in Los Angeles, Calif.
2016
Reid eclipsed Mrs. Claus when she stepped out in an eye-popping Santa Claus outfit for a Halloween party in 2016.
2017
New hair alert! During the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere, Reid debuted her long blonde hairstyle with blunt bangs. She wore a black jumpsuit with cutouts that exposed her fit stomach and matching peep-toe heels.
2018
Reid joined the fun at Blumhouse's Truth or Dare premiere in 2018.
2019
For the Art of the Dead premiere, Reid sported a black minidress adorned with colorful sequins. The number also boasted an asymmetrical design and a tulle train that boosted her glam, giving a full view of her black ankle boots.
2021
The Scrubs alum dazzled in a sparkly dress and a pink hat at a Los Angeles event in 2021.
2022
Reid looked like a real-life Disney princess in a sleeveless lace gown she wore to Boo2Bullying's 4th Annual BOO BALL Halloween Fundraising Gala. Her getup featured a tiered skirt that matched her short white gloves.
2023
Reid turned heads in a green ombré dress at the Project Angel Food's 2023 Angel Awards.
2025
The 50-year-old actress joined other celebrities at the ARTISA Medical Grade Skincare Launch Party in November.