Tara Reid Then vs. Now: A Closer Look at Her Transformation in Before and After Photos

1999

Source: MEGA Tara Reid has shown a dramatic transformation since her debut.

Tara Reid looked bubbly and cute at an event in 1999.

2000

Source: MEGA Tara Reid famously played the role of Vicky in the 'American Pie' film series.

The blonde beauty was all smiles as she arrived at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

2001

Source: MEGA She began her career as a child star.

The American Pie actress showed off her slender frame in a white cropped T-shirt and low-rise jeans. She accessorized with a beanie, a black handbag and wedges.

2002

Source: MEGA After appearing in several TV shows as a teen star, Tara Reid transitioned to the big screen.

At the 2002 GQ Men of the Year Awards, Reid stunned in a light-colored top with a sheer design, a black miniskirt, black tights and black high heels.

2003

Source: MEGA Among her popular films are 'The Big Lebowski,' 'Cruel Intentions,' 'Incubus' and 'Josie and the Pussycats.'

Natural beauty! Reid stole the show at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in a loose-fitting black dress and strappy high heels. She opted for a pompadour hairstyle that highlighted her beauty.

2004

Source: MEGA While savoring her success, Tara Reid also dealt with plastic surgery rumors.

Reid looked fierce in a red satin pantsuit at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards. That year, she underwent a b----- augmentation and stomach liposuction, which ended up a botched joint procedure. "I had body contouring, but it all went wrong. My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing," she said after seeing the devastating results.

2005

Source: MEGA Fans speculated she underwent plastic surgery due to the dramatic changes in her appearance.

The Josie and the Pussycats star graced the red carpet of the 10th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in a champagne-hued gown with a plunging neckline.

2006

Source: MEGA Tara Reid had a b----- augmentation and liposuction in 2004.

Reid was present at the Black Christmas premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2006. For the event, she slipped into a bedazzled floor-length gown with a sheer overlay, matching her blonde hair.

2007

Source: MEGA The botched joint procedure led to online bullying.

The Big Lebowski star highlighted her slim figure in a magenta strapless dress at a post-Grammy party.

2008

Source: MEGA Tara Reid made headlines when she unknowingly flashed the result of her b----- enhancement surgery at a Sean 'Diddy' Combs birthday party.

Before hosting an event at the MGM Grand Hotel Casino, Reid posed on the red carpet in a black sleeveless minidress and strappy high heels.

2009

Source: MEGA She consulted another plastic surgeon to correct the issues.

Looking so beautiful in white! Reid stunned fans at The White Party in 2009.

2010

Source: MEGA Tara Reid underwent reconstructive surgery in 2006.

Reid channeled her inner Barbie for the Cipriani Downtown Halloween party in 2010.

2011

Source: MEGA The men she dated reportedly criticized her post-surgery look.

Reid looked like a Greek goddess in a white dress with a gold belt when she attended Star Magazine's All Hollywood party.

2012

Source: MEGA Tara Reid also faced rumors she was anorexic due to her petite frame.

The former child star accentuated her tiny waist in a black one-shoulder dress while promoting her film American Reunion in London.

2013

Source: MEGA She addressed the bullying in an interview.

Reid stood out at the 1st Annual Legends Beyond Gala in a sleeveless dress with black embroidery and a plunging neckline.

2014

Source: MEGA Tara Reid clarified she was in 'great spirits and health' amid speculation about her well-being.

The Cruel Intentions actress commanded attention at the Sharknado 2: The Second One premiere in a stunning number featuring a pink strapless top and a matching floor-length skirt with a high slit. She paired the look with black high-heeled sandals.

2015

Source: MEGA Tara Reid has dealt with body-shamers in the past few years.

Reid looked breathtaking in a two-piece hot pink outfit at the premiere of Little Boy in Los Angeles, Calif.

2016

Source: MEGA She clarified she has 'always been thin.'

Reid eclipsed Mrs. Claus when she stepped out in an eye-popping Santa Claus outfit for a Halloween party in 2016.

2017

Source: MEGA Her fans praised her for looking happier and healthier at a March 2025 event.

New hair alert! During the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere, Reid debuted her long blonde hairstyle with blunt bangs. She wore a black jumpsuit with cutouts that exposed her fit stomach and matching peep-toe heels.

2018

Source: MEGA Tara Reid has not confirmed any other plastic surgeries she might have had.

Reid joined the fun at Blumhouse's Truth or Dare premiere in 2018.

2019

Source: MEGA She had dental work in 2024.

For the Art of the Dead premiere, Reid sported a black minidress adorned with colorful sequins. The number also boasted an asymmetrical design and a tulle train that boosted her glam, giving a full view of her black ankle boots.

2021

Source: MEGA Tara Reid opened up about her veneers after getting a smile makeover.

The Scrubs alum dazzled in a sparkly dress and a pink hat at a Los Angeles event in 2021.

2022

Source: MEGA Tara Reid claimed she was drugged at a Chicago bar.

Reid looked like a real-life Disney princess in a sleeveless lace gown she wore to Boo2Bullying's 4th Annual BOO BALL Halloween Fundraising Gala. Her getup featured a tiered skirt that matched her short white gloves.

2023

Source: MEGA Police claimed there was no evidence that Tara Reid was drugged.

Reid turned heads in a green ombré dress at the Project Angel Food's 2023 Angel Awards.

2025

Source: MEGA A recording of the 911 call from the incident later surfaced.