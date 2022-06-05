OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Kristin Cavallari, Lisa Rinna & More Celebs Dress To The Nines At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards — Pics!

kristin cavallari mtv movie awards
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 5 2022, Published 7:24 p.m. ET

Hollywood's night out! Kristin Cavallari, Lisa Rinna and more reality stars looked amazing at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Additionally, there were a ton of A-listers in attendance, as they're presenting at the Sunday, June 5, awards show. Chris Evans, Rebel Wilson, Sydney Sweeney, Lana Condor and more looked great on the red carpet.

In May, it was announced that Tayshia Adams would host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, while Vanessa Hudgens will host the main show. “I’m back!” Hudgens said at the time. “Trust me: You don’t want to miss this.”

There will also be two new categories: Best Song and Here for the Hookup. During Unscripted, Adams will unveil Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance and Best Reality Star.

Scroll through the photos below to see the best looks from the night!

Teresa Giudice

mega
Source: MEGA

The RHONJ star donned a black dress.

Chanel West Coast

mega
Source: MEGA

The MTV star, who recently announced she's pregnant, wore a flower dress with black heels.

Kristin Cavallari

mega
Source: MEGA

The Laguna Beach alum sported a high pony tail and a red, white and black outfit.

Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa

mega
Source: MEGA

The newlyweds were all smiles on the red carpet.

Tayshia Adams

mega
Source: MEGA

The Bachelorette star, who is hosting the big night, looked gorgeous in a black frock.

Lisa Rinna

mega
Source: MEGA

The brunette babe sported a velour jumpsuit.

Chrishell Stause

mega
Source: MEGA

The Selling Sunset star showed off her washboard abs in her black dress.

Garcelle Beauvais

mega
Source: MEGA

The mom-of-three stood out in a purple suit.

Paris Hilton

mega
Source: MEGA

Gorgeous in blue! The DJ shined bright in a sparkly frock, which she matched with blue shoes.

Angelina Pivarnick

mega
Source: MEGA

The Jersey Shore babe wore a sparkly outfit.

Vanessa Hudgens

mega
Source: MEGA

The actress, who is also hosting the show, looked stunning in a blue dress and silver high heels.

Erika Jayne

mega
Source: MEGA

The reality star looked pretty in pink.

Sydney Sweeney

mega
Source: MEGA

The actress wasn't shy about showing off her midriff!

