Kristin Cavallari, Lisa Rinna & More Celebs Dress To The Nines At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards — Pics!
Hollywood's night out! Kristin Cavallari, Lisa Rinna and more reality stars looked amazing at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Additionally, there were a ton of A-listers in attendance, as they're presenting at the Sunday, June 5, awards show. Chris Evans, Rebel Wilson, Sydney Sweeney, Lana Condor and more looked great on the red carpet.
In May, it was announced that Tayshia Adams would host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, while Vanessa Hudgens will host the main show. “I’m back!” Hudgens said at the time. “Trust me: You don’t want to miss this.”
There will also be two new categories: Best Song and Here for the Hookup. During Unscripted, Adams will unveil Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance and Best Reality Star.
Scroll through the photos below to see the best looks from the night!
Teresa Giudice
Chanel West Coast
The MTV star, who recently announced she's pregnant, wore a flower dress with black heels.
Kristin Cavallari
Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa
Tayshia Adams
Lisa Rinna
The brunette babe sported a velour jumpsuit.
Chrishell Stause
Garcelle Beauvais
The mom-of-three stood out in a purple suit.
Paris Hilton
Gorgeous in blue! The DJ shined bright in a sparkly frock, which she matched with blue shoes.
Angelina Pivarnick
Vanessa Hudgens
The actress, who is also hosting the show, looked stunning in a blue dress and silver high heels.
Erika Jayne
The reality star looked pretty in pink.
Sydney Sweeney
The actress wasn't shy about showing off her midriff!