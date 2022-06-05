Kristin Cavallari, Lisa Rinna & More Celebs Dress To The Nines At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards — Pics!

Hollywood's night out! Kristin Cavallari, Lisa Rinna and more reality stars looked amazing at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Additionally, there were a ton of A-listers in attendance, as they're presenting at the Sunday, June 5, awards show. Chris Evans, Rebel Wilson, Sydney Sweeney, Lana Condor and more looked great on the red carpet.

In May, it was announced that Tayshia Adams would host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, while Vanessa Hudgens will host the main show. “I’m back!” Hudgens said at the time. “Trust me: You don’t want to miss this.”

There will also be two new categories: Best Song and Here for the Hookup. During Unscripted, Adams will unveil Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance and Best Reality Star.

Scroll through the photos below to see the best looks from the night!