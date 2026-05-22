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Tate McRae Drops Jaws in Tiny String Bikini on Luxe Vacation: See the Steamy Photos

Photo of Tate McRae
Source: MEGA; @tatemcrae/Instagram

Tate McRae shared various swimsuit looks during a recent outing.

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May 22 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

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Tate McRae left little to the imagination while enjoying a luxurious beach getaway.

The "hurt my feeling" artist, 22, showed off her backside while stripping down to a tiny string bikini in photos shared via her Instagram Stories.

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Tate McRae Turned Heads in Tiny Bikini

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Photo of Tate McRae flaunted her backside in tiny black string bikini bottoms.
Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram

Tate McRae flaunted her backside in tiny black string bikini bottoms.

In the snap, McRae wore a rattan cowboy hat as the camera captured her from behind, with crystal-clear turquoise water stretching out in front of her.

The singer raised a drink into the air as she lounged near a massive beach chair, soaking up the sun during a laid-back day by the water.

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Tate McRae Rocked a Leopard-Print Bikini

Photo of Tate McRae rocked mini denim shorts during the beach trip.
Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram

Tate McRae rocked mini denim shorts during the beach trip.

In another look, the "all my friends are fake" artist rocked a leopard print bikini top with mini denim shorts as she relaxed on a swing on the beach.

She rocked a fresh-face as she finished the look with sunglasses and gray Birkenstock sandals. "Take me back now," she wrote as a caption.

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Tate McRae Ditched Her Pants

Photo of Tate McRae layered a white long-sleeve top over her bikini in a new mirror selfie.
Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram

Tate McRae layered a white long-sleeve top over her bikini in a new mirror selfie.

In a final outfit change, McRae ditched her pants while taking a mirror selfie in her bikini. She sported white button-up shirt for the casual daytime look.

It's unclear if McRae's boyfriend, professional hockey player Jack Hughes, was present for the lavish beach trip.

The pair's relationship was reportedly confirmed in March after they sparked rumors in December 2025, when they were seen together in New York City.

"Tate and Jack are dating," a source told a news outlet at the time. "They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other."

Hughes, 25, is best known for scoring the game-winning goal for Team USA's gold medal game in the 2026 Winter Olympics against Canada in February.

Inside Tate McRae's New Relationship

Photo of Tate McRae and Jack Hughes were first romantically linked in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Tate McRae and Jack Hughes were first romantically linked in December 2025.

The singer and professional athlete's relationship reportedly started after Hughes "messaged her on IG and started a conversation."

“She thinks he is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together,” the source added. "She has been so supportive of his career and has been loving going to the games and cheering him on."

The romance was "going well," with an insider adding, "They are making it work during this busy season, but hope to have more time together next month when his season ends."

McRae was previously known for her relationship with The Kid LAROI, whom she split from in late July 2025 after more than a year together.

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