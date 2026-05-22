Tate McRae Drops Jaws in Tiny String Bikini on Luxe Vacation: See the Steamy Photos

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Tate McRae left little to the imagination while enjoying a luxurious beach getaway. The "hurt my feeling" artist, 22, showed off her backside while stripping down to a tiny string bikini in photos shared via her Instagram Stories.

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Tate McRae Turned Heads in Tiny Bikini

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram Tate McRae flaunted her backside in tiny black string bikini bottoms.

In the snap, McRae wore a rattan cowboy hat as the camera captured her from behind, with crystal-clear turquoise water stretching out in front of her. The singer raised a drink into the air as she lounged near a massive beach chair, soaking up the sun during a laid-back day by the water.

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Tate McRae Rocked a Leopard-Print Bikini

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram Tate McRae rocked mini denim shorts during the beach trip.

In another look, the "all my friends are fake" artist rocked a leopard print bikini top with mini denim shorts as she relaxed on a swing on the beach. She rocked a fresh-face as she finished the look with sunglasses and gray Birkenstock sandals. "Take me back now," she wrote as a caption.

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Tate McRae Ditched Her Pants

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram Tate McRae layered a white long-sleeve top over her bikini in a new mirror selfie.

In a final outfit change, McRae ditched her pants while taking a mirror selfie in her bikini. She sported white button-up shirt for the casual daytime look. It's unclear if McRae's boyfriend, professional hockey player Jack Hughes, was present for the lavish beach trip. The pair's relationship was reportedly confirmed in March after they sparked rumors in December 2025, when they were seen together in New York City. "Tate and Jack are dating," a source told a news outlet at the time. "They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other." Hughes, 25, is best known for scoring the game-winning goal for Team USA's gold medal game in the 2026 Winter Olympics against Canada in February.

Inside Tate McRae's New Relationship

Source: MEGA Tate McRae and Jack Hughes were first romantically linked in December 2025.