Tate McRae Shares 'Nasty' Thirst Trap Bikini Snaps During Tropical Vacation Months After The Kid Laroi Split

Article continues below advertisement

Tate McRae seemed to be enjoying celebrating the New Year doing her recent trip to Turks and Caicos. The 22-year-old Canadian singer shared a medley of thirst traps and balmy snaps on Instagram January 9, where she showed off her tight and toned bikini body.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram Tate McRae bared her booty in several snaps.

"Turks was nasty with a pucci scarf," she captioned the array of hot pics from her tropical vacation. The gallery had a plethora of photos showcasing her physique in several colorful bathing suits and beachy ensembles. The "Sports Car" crooner donned a pink and white polka-dotted bikini in one shot, while in another, she rocked a white suit while swimming. Another photo showed McRae wearing super short shorts while playing tennis, with the word "impressive" scrawled across her backside.

Article continues below advertisement

Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi Dated From January 2024 Until July 2025

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram The pop star showed off her tight physique in a colorful bikini.

One snap had the pop star staring out into the ocean while she bared her booty in a thong bikini. The racy pics came just a few months after she split from ex-boyfriend The Kid LAROI. The pair were involved romantically from January 2024 until July 2025. The "Love Again" musician confirmed he was seeing McRae in April 2024 during his concert in Dublin, Ireland.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram Tate McRae also took in a game of tennis on her trip.

“I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame,” he told the audience as McRae watched from backstage. “If you guys don’t sing this really loud, it’s going to embarrass me.” A few months later, the couple went Instagram official when LAROI shared a cute snapshot of them kissing on his Instagram Stories. “Happy 21st birthday 🥲❤️,” he captioned the post. “You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae.”

The Kid Laroi's New Album Is Inspired by His Love Life

Source: MEGA The Kid Laroi dated Tate McRae for over a year.