Tate McRae Shares 'Nasty' Thirst Trap Bikini Snaps During Tropical Vacation Months After The Kid Laroi Split

split of Tate mcrae and the kid laroi
Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram/MEGA

Tate McRae shared several skimpy bikini photos from her recent beach vacation on Instagram — months after her split from The Kid Laroi.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 10 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

Tate McRae seemed to be enjoying celebrating the New Year doing her recent trip to Turks and Caicos.

The 22-year-old Canadian singer shared a medley of thirst traps and balmy snaps on Instagram January 9, where she showed off her tight and toned bikini body.

split of Tate mcrae
Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram

Tate McRae bared her booty in several snaps.

"Turks was nasty with a pucci scarf," she captioned the array of hot pics from her tropical vacation.

The gallery had a plethora of photos showcasing her physique in several colorful bathing suits and beachy ensembles. The "Sports Car" crooner donned a pink and white polka-dotted bikini in one shot, while in another, she rocked a white suit while swimming.

Another photo showed McRae wearing super short shorts while playing tennis, with the word "impressive" scrawled across her backside.

Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi Dated From January 2024 Until July 2025

image of Tate mcrae
Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram

The pop star showed off her tight physique in a colorful bikini.

One snap had the pop star staring out into the ocean while she bared her booty in a thong bikini. The racy pics came just a few months after she split from ex-boyfriend The Kid LAROI.

The pair were involved romantically from January 2024 until July 2025.

The "Love Again" musician confirmed he was seeing McRae in April 2024 during his concert in Dublin, Ireland.

Tate McRae

image of Tate McRae
Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram

Tate McRae also took in a game of tennis on her trip.

“I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame,” he told the audience as McRae watched from backstage. “If you guys don’t sing this really loud, it’s going to embarrass me.”

A few months later, the couple went Instagram official when LAROI shared a cute snapshot of them kissing on his Instagram Stories. “Happy 21st birthday 🥲❤️,” he captioned the post. “You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae.”

The Kid Laroi's New Album Is Inspired by His Love Life

image of the kid laroi
Source: MEGA

The Kid Laroi dated Tate McRae for over a year.

They later called it quits. McRae was spotted getting cozy with her bodyguard during a Saint-Tropez getaway last summer, leaving fans wondering where the Australian singer, 22, was.

LAROI got candid about the breakup in his new album Before I Forget, which was released on January 9.

"I made this album in the last 4 months. I had a whole other album that was completed but I scrapped it. started again from scratch with the exception of 1 song. it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever made," he said about the record in an honest Instagram post in November 2025. "it’s also the most personal thing I’ve ever made. sorry it’s taken a while. I hope that it resonates with you in some way cause it means a hell of a lot to me. I love you and thank you for supporting me always. <3."

In one track, titled "Me + You," he sings about a relationship that has been broken down and suggests that something got in the way of true love.

