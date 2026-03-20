Who Is Jack Hughes? Get to Know the Olympian After the Donald Trump Joke Controversy

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Jack Hughes Was Born in Florida

Source: MEGA Jack Hughes is a member of the U.S. men's hockey team.

Jack Hughes' charm has reached far beyond the ice hockey rink. A few years after the Olympian was born in Orlando, Fla., on May 14, 2001, his family moved to Toronto, Ontario, where his passion for hockey first began. He attended Iona Catholic Secondary School in Canada before his family settled in Michigan in 2017. Hughes later graduated from one of the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park high schools in Canton, Mich.

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Jack Hughes' Parents Had Strong Ties to the Hockey World

Source: MEGA Jack Hughes and his teammates won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Ice hockey runs in the Olympic gold medalist's family. His father, Jim Hughes, is a former ice hockey player and NHL assistant coach. Meanwhile, his mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, played collegiately at the University of New Hampshire and won a silver medal at the 1992 Women's World Championship. Jack's brothers, Quinn and Luke Hughes, are also professional ice hockey players. "Hockey was in my blood, I think I was born to be a hockey player. I spent so many hours skating and playing mini-sticks, I think it was just meant to be," Jack said in an interview. Meanwhile, the matriarch shared the siblings' skating abilities. "We were always massive proponents of two hands on the stick, so they're pushing with their lower body following their stick, and their shoulders were in the right direction when they were turning," Ellen told NHL.com. "They wore protection so that everything could be done at full speed. That's what got them to trust their balance in getting the weight from one leg to the other without worrying about getting hurt." Jack's uncle Marty played hockey for Boston College for four seasons from 1997 to 2001, winning an NCAA championship during his last year. His cousin Ted Doherty, who served as captain during his senior year, skated four seasons at Boston College from 2012 to 2016.

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Jack Hughes Has Built a Successful Ice Hockey Career

Source: MEGA Jack Hughes was the 2019 top prospect.

According to his USA Hockey profile, Jack played youth hockey with the Mississauga Rebels and the Toronto Marlboros. He then competed in international NTDP tournaments with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. In 2018, he was the youngest member of Team USA at the IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship in Russia. He went on to represent the country in three other International Ice Hockey Federation plays as a member of the U.S. Men's National Team, U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team and U.S. National Junior Team in 2019. "The way he can create speed through the neutral zone, enter the zone at top speed and make decisions at that speed... I don't want to get into player comparisons, but he has a unique ability to weave and see things that few can," former NHL goalie John Vanbiesbrouck praised Jack. "I've seen him take the puck in between big players and get to the front of the net; he's not afraid."

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Jack Hughes Was the No. 1 Pick of the 2019 NHL Draft

Source: MEGA His older brother, Quinn, is also part of the U.S. men's hockey team.

The New Jersey Devils drafted Jack first overall in the 2019 NHL Draft after his standout 112-point season in 50 games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's Under-18 team. He cemented his status as a top player during his breakout 2021-22 season with 56 points in 49 games. At 21 years old, he became the eighth-youngest player in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history to record a hat trick after scoring his first in a 5–1 victory over the Washington Capitals on November 26, 2022.

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Jack Hughes Is an Avid Reader

Source: MEGA Jack and Luke Hughes launched a youth reading program.

When he's not holding an ice hockey stick, Jack has a book in hand as an avid reader. After the New Jersey Devils' 4–3 overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche, he traveled with his teammates for a four-game road trip while reading Ayn Rand's novel Atlas Shrugged. According to Jack, he rediscovered his love for reading during his fifth NHL season at age 22. "I wasn't an anti-reader, but I just didn't read for so many years," he told The Hockey News. "I think it must have been three years ago." Jack added, "You turn your brain off and you are thinking about other things. It is nice not to be on your phone or watch TV. It is nice to sit and chill." It pushed him and his brother Luke to partner with New Jersey Devils and launch the multi-year reading program, Hughes Brothers' Pucks & Pages.

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Jack Hughes Was Mistakenly Linked to Billionaire Heiress Ayesha Arora's Wedding

Source: MEGA The mix-up was reportedly a case of 'mistaken identity.'

While Jack has been dominating headlines after his Olympic win, he unexpectedly became the center of attention after a local media outlet in India mistakenly reported he would wed billionaire heiress Ayesha Arora. "Indian-American tech mogul Nikesh Arora's daughter, Ayesha Arora, is set to marry Jack Hughes in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur. The high-profile guest list included Gautam Adani, the Ambani family, US officials and others," the report read. Jack's agent, Pat Brisson, clarified the speculation in an interview with Forbes, saying the mix-up "was a case of mistaken identity."

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Jack Hughes Is Reportedly Dating Tate McRae

Source: MEGA The two were spotted having dinner in New York in November 2025.

In November 2025, Jack was spotted having dinner with Tate McRae at Anton's in New York. The Canadian pop star fueled the dating rumors when she watched a Devils game a month later. Although they have not confirmed the buzz, a source told Us Weekly the two are dating. "They started after casually seeing each other late last year, so it's still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other," the insider said. The tipster revealed the athlete "initially messaged her on IG and started a conversation," adding, "She thinks he is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together. She has been so supportive of his career and has been loving going to the games and cheering him on." Despite their busy season, Jack and Tate are said to be making it work as they hope to spend more time together soon. The source continued, "Tate thinks he's really sweet and it's going well so far."

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Jack Hughes and His Teammates Went Viral

Source: Fox News/YouTube Jack Hughes broke his silence after the backlash.