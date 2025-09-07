Tate McRae Shows Her Underwear in See-Through White Ensemble at 2025 MTV Video Music Awards: Photo
Tate McRae is all we wanna be!
The "Greedy" singer wowed the red carpet in an angelic sheer white ensemble at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on Sunday, September 7.
McRae — who is nominated for multiple awards and performing on the VMAs main stage for the very first time — stunned as she showed her underwear beneath her dress' see-though design.
The 22-year-old outfit was custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The ensemble's white underwear matched the gown's bra-like bust, which extended into a sheer floor-length skirt. She wore her brunette hair in loose waves with a touch of blonde highlights and paired the monochromatic look with Stuart Weitzman white heels.
Aside from making her main stage debut, McRae is nominated for Best Pop Artist and her hit "Sports Car" is nominated for Song of the Year.
McRae's "Just Keep Watching" from the 2025 movie F1 is up for Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Song of the Summer.
Her duet with Morgan Wallen "What I Want" also received a nomination for Song of the Summer.
Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi Both Attend VMAs Amid Rumored Split
The Kid Laroi was also dressed in all white — which could be a bit awkward considering the "Stay" singer seemingly confirmed his split from McRae via social media last month.
On Friday, July 25, the "Girls" hitmaker responded to a fan accusation accusing him of purposely putting out negative posts about McRae to promote his new song "Hot Girl Problems."
"So apparently Laroi’s team is paying for slander tweets against tate?? This is so pathetic," the fan tweet claimed.
In response, The Kid Laroi shared a screenshot of his text message conversation between him and his social team, which read: "Guys is this coming internally? If so can we please have these taken down. Tate and I are on good terms and this just looks messy/whack."
More to come...