Tate McRae Shows Her Underwear in See-Through White Ensemble at 2025 MTV Video Music Awards: Photo Source: MEGA Tate McRae will take the main stage for a performance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 7 2025, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Tate McRae is all we wanna be! The "Greedy" singer wowed the red carpet in an angelic sheer white ensemble at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on Sunday, September 7. McRae — who is nominated for multiple awards and performing on the VMAs main stage for the very first time — stunned as she showed her underwear beneath her dress' see-though design.

Source: @iHeartRadio/X Tate McRae stunned in a see-through white gown.

The 22-year-old outfit was custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The ensemble's white underwear matched the gown's bra-like bust, which extended into a sheer floor-length skirt. She wore her brunette hair in loose waves with a touch of blonde highlights and paired the monochromatic look with Stuart Weitzman white heels. Aside from making her main stage debut, McRae is nominated for Best Pop Artist and her hit "Sports Car" is nominated for Song of the Year.

McRae's "Just Keep Watching" from the 2025 movie F1 is up for Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Song of the Summer. Her duet with Morgan Wallen "What I Want" also received a nomination for Song of the Summer.

Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi Both Attend VMAs Amid Rumored Split

Source: MEGA The Kid Laroi and Tate McRae both wore white to the 2025 MTV VMAs amid their rumored split.