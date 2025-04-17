Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen Collab Rumors Spark Outrage: 'This Will Tarnish Her Career'

Tate McRae just sparked chaos with whispers of a potential collaboration with Morgan Wallen, and fans are not pleased.

While neither of the stars formally announced things, the "greedy" hitmaker shared an alluring clue on her Instagram Stories: a bright orange jersey emblazoned with "T8" and "MW."

April 15 marked this eyebrow-raising reveal, coincidentally matching the colors of the University of Tennessee — Wallen's home turf.

A fan recently pressed Wallen about his upcoming album, leading to a juicy reply that only fueled the speculation about a duet with McRae.