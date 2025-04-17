Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen Collab Rumors Spark Outrage: 'This Will Tarnish Her Career'
Tate McRae just sparked chaos with whispers of a potential collaboration with Morgan Wallen, and fans are not pleased.
While neither of the stars formally announced things, the "greedy" hitmaker shared an alluring clue on her Instagram Stories: a bright orange jersey emblazoned with "T8" and "MW."
April 15 marked this eyebrow-raising reveal, coincidentally matching the colors of the University of Tennessee — Wallen's home turf.
A fan recently pressed Wallen about his upcoming album, leading to a juicy reply that only fueled the speculation about a duet with McRae.
"Please please PLEASE confirm ‘What I Want’ is a duet. You haven’t yet sang with any female artists on any of your first three albums, so PLEASE tell me this is the case," the eager fan implored him via X on April 9.
To which Wallen replied: "Indeed, sir."
It’s an understatement to say McRae's fanbase is up in arms over her rumored collab with the controversial country star. Some fans wasted no time voicing their outrage and even threatening to sit out her tour completely.
"I guess I’m not going to her tour," one user lamented on X, while another chimed in, "Just removed all her songs from my playlist."
An anxious third voice expressed: "This’ll genuinely completely tarnish her career & she’ll forever be that one artist everyone’s embarrassed to admit they listen to….. this can’t be happening."
Wallen is no stranger to drama, having stumbled through a flurry of scandals since he burst onto the scene on The Voice in 2014. Wallen faced multiple charges and incidents involving intoxication.
His legal mishaps began with a driving under the influence charge in January 2016, which was subsequently dismissed.
He also faced backlash for a video of him saying a racial slur, a move which prompted his label, Big Loud Records to suspend their contract with him, and lost a slot in the Saturday Night Live lineup for partying without a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wallen’s legal woes didn’t end there. In April 2024, he was arrested for reckless endangerment after tossing a chair off a bar rooftop in Nashville — a stunt that could've seriously injured someone. He faced charges, pled guilty and found himself sentenced to a DUI education program and probation.
His latest controversy involved walking off the SNL stage without giving the cast a hug or a handshake in March.