Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Not Invited to Tatiana Schlossberg's Funeral as Her 'Protective' Parents Don't Want 'Extra Scrutiny or Controversy'

Article continues below advertisement

Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg don't want any drama as they bid their final farewell to late daughter Tatiana Schlossberg — which is why an insider claimed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn't make the invite cut to the funeral. Schlossberg was 35 when she died from leukemia on Tuesday, December 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Tatiana Schlossberg's Parents Are 'Deeply Protective'

Source: mega An insider claimed the Kennedy family 'intentionally' left RFK Jr. off the invite list for Tatiana Schlossberg's funeral.

"RFK Jr. will not be invited, and the family made that decision intentionally," a source told Rob Shuter's Substack of the "deeply protective" parents. "They are trying to shield the kids and manage their grief without extra public scrutiny or controversy." Tatiana also leaves behind two young children and her husband, George Moran. "It’s all about keeping the family unit intact and protected," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Tatiana Schlossberg's family doesn't want any 'scrutiny' or 'controversy' on the day of the funeral.

An additional source noted Tatiana's brother Jack is having a difficult time as he tries to help his brother-in-law take care of the two children. "He was barely keeping it together. The weight of the family loss and the responsibility of caring for the kids is clear on his face," the source explained of seeing Jack out in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Tatiana Schlossberg's Cancer Battle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Tatiana Schlossberg was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024.

As OK! reported, the JFK Library Foundation shared the sad news on Instagram on behalf of Schlossberg's family when she passed. "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," read the post, which was signed, "George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory." Tatiana was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024 shortly after welcoming her second child and revealed her health battle publicly via an essay in the New Yorker in November 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Tatiana Schlossberg Criticized RFK Jr.

Source: mega Tatiana Schlossberg shamed RFK Jr. for cutting medical funds.

In her essay, she also criticized some of the decisions RFK Jr. had made as the Health and Human Services Secretary. "As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Tatiana Schlossberg was John F. Kennedy's granddaughter.