Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Not Invited to Tatiana Schlossberg's Funeral as Her 'Protective' Parents Don't Want 'Extra Scrutiny or Controversy'

Tatiana Schlossberg previously criticized RFK Jr.'s decisions as Donald Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary.

Jan. 2 2026, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg don't want any drama as they bid their final farewell to late daughter Tatiana Schlossberg — which is why an insider claimed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn't make the invite cut to the funeral.

Schlossberg was 35 when she died from leukemia on Tuesday, December 30.

Tatiana Schlossberg's Parents Are 'Deeply Protective'

An insider claimed the Kennedy family 'intentionally' left RFK Jr. off the invite list for Tatiana Schlossberg's funeral.

"RFK Jr. will not be invited, and the family made that decision intentionally," a source told Rob Shuter's Substack of the "deeply protective" parents. "They are trying to shield the kids and manage their grief without extra public scrutiny or controversy."

Tatiana also leaves behind two young children and her husband, George Moran.

"It’s all about keeping the family unit intact and protected," the insider added.

Tatiana Schlossberg's family doesn't want any 'scrutiny' or 'controversy' on the day of the funeral.

An additional source noted Tatiana's brother Jack is having a difficult time as he tries to help his brother-in-law take care of the two children.

"He was barely keeping it together. The weight of the family loss and the responsibility of caring for the kids is clear on his face," the source explained of seeing Jack out in NYC.

Inside Tatiana Schlossberg's Cancer Battle

Tatiana Schlossberg was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024.

As OK! reported, the JFK Library Foundation shared the sad news on Instagram on behalf of Schlossberg's family when she passed.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," read the post, which was signed, "George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory."

Tatiana was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024 shortly after welcoming her second child and revealed her health battle publicly via an essay in the New Yorker in November 2025.

Tatiana Schlossberg Criticized RFK Jr.

Tatiana Schlossberg shamed RFK Jr. for cutting medical funds.

In her essay, she also criticized some of the decisions RFK Jr. had made as the Health and Human Services Secretary.

"As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers," she wrote.

Tatiana Schlossberg was John F. Kennedy's granddaughter.

In addition, Tatiana mentioned her family's troubled past, which includes the assassination of her grandfather John F. Kennedy.

"For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry," she penned. "Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family's life, and there's nothing I can do to stop it."

