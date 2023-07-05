It was unclear if O'Neal, who also shares Sean, 35, and Emily, 32, with ex John McEnroe, would ever fully recover.

"At times, it was touch and go,” Kevin said of their mother, who was later diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that makes it hard to speak. “I had to call my brother and sister and say she was thought to be blind, deaf and potentially might never speak again."

"She didn’t know where she was,” Kevin recalled. “She couldn’t say, ‘I'm scared.’”

“I’ve been through a lot," O'Neal noted, adding that she's been in various rehab facilities in the past few years to regain her strength and memory.