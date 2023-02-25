'All American Stars' TJ Shaw and Michael Evans Behling Take On A Creative Challenge With 'The Flower That Never Wilts'

The pivot from depicting the classic adolescent jock to adults struggling with grief, mental health and addiction pushed the pair to dive into their craft. Simon — who is portrayed by Shaw — struggles with the loss of his spouse, and the avid painter goes on a journey to find himself and rediscover the beauty of life. While on the path to healing, Damien — played by Behling — assists in pulling Simon out of his depression.

"I play a 19-year-old kid Jordan Baker. We've seen his journey from high school to now being in college," Behling exclusively tells OK!. "To step into this role with this guy in The Flower That Never Wilts, I'm portraying someone in his early thirties, and he's been through a lot more. He's just lived more life."