Inside Taylor Frankie Paul's On-Camera 'Mental Breakdown' Before 'Bachelorette' Cancelation
March 20 2026, Updated 3:19 p.m. ET
Taylor Frankie Paul came clean about a "mental breakdown" she endured just weeks before The Bachelorette was canceled.
“I had a mental breakdown the other day on-camera, and it was just like, ‘Well, we have to be here. We’re contracted,’" Paul, 31, said in an interview published on Friday, March 20, about filming season 5 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Taylor Frankie Paul Blamed Grueling Filming Schedule for Her Breakdown
She continued, "No. This is not acting. I’m having a mental breakdown. I’m going home. That’s it, period."
The Hulu personality blamed her grueling filming schedule, noting she had only the Christmas holiday as a break in between production of The Bachelorette and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
"I’m overwhelmed to the point that I feel suffocated. The emotional toll, it catches up to you, and I think I’ve been go-go-go that I have not processed s--- that actually hurts,” she continued, noting it was the "closest she's ever gotten" to quitting television.
Taylor Frankie Paul Was 'Healthier' While Filming 'The Bachelorette'
Paul noted she felt "healthier" while filming the ABC dating show because she wasn't in "survivor mode" like she is "at home."
Production of Secret Wives of Mormon Wives paused on March 16 following a domestic violence investigation involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.
The West Jordan Police Department in Utah confirmed to multiple outlets that allegations were made in "both directions" following a recent incident.
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Taylor Frankie Paul Threw Barstools in Resurfaced Footage
On March 19, TMZ shared footage of a 2023 altercation between the on-again, off-again couple, where Paul can be seen throwing barstools at Mortensen, 33, with her 8-year-old daughter, Indy, present.
Though it's unclear what led up to the situation, Mortensen appeared to be filming as he told the ABC star to "leave him alone."
The 8-year-old can be heard screaming for her mommy before Paul demanded Mortensen "get the f--- out."
'The Bachelorette' Was Canceled Amid Newly Resurfaced Footage
Hours after the footage was released, ABC canceled the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which was set to air on Sunday, March 22.
A rep for Paul responded to the resurfaced video in a statement, saying, "It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child. Releasing an old and selectively edited video on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior."
Mortensen and Paul share one child, a son named Ever, whom they welcomed in March 2024. The Hulu personality is also a mother to Indy and Ocean, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tate Paul.
Taylor's last brush with the law happened after the 2023 scuffle, when she pled guilty to aggravated assault and was placed on a three-year probation that August. She was initially also charged with child abuse and domestic violence, but those were dismissed.