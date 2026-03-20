Inside Taylor Frankie Paul's On-Camera 'Mental Breakdown' Before 'Bachelorette' Cancelation

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Taylor Frankie Paul came clean about a "mental breakdown" she endured just weeks before The Bachelorette was canceled. “I had a mental breakdown the other day on-camera, and it was just like, ‘Well, we have to be here. We’re contracted,’" Paul, 31, said in an interview published on Friday, March 20, about filming season 5 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Blamed Grueling Filming Schedule for Her Breakdown

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul recalled a 'mental breakdown' while filming season 5 of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

She continued, "No. This is not acting. I’m having a mental breakdown. I’m going home. That’s it, period." The Hulu personality blamed her grueling filming schedule, noting she had only the Christmas holiday as a break in between production of The Bachelorette and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. "I’m overwhelmed to the point that I feel suffocated. The emotional toll, it catches up to you, and I think I’ve been go-go-go that I have not processed s--- that actually hurts,” she continued, noting it was the "closest she's ever gotten" to quitting television.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Was 'Healthier' While Filming 'The Bachelorette'

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul said she was 'healthier' while filming 'The Bachelorette.'

Paul noted she felt "healthier" while filming the ABC dating show because she wasn't in "survivor mode" like she is "at home." Production of Secret Wives of Mormon Wives paused on March 16 following a domestic violence investigation involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. The West Jordan Police Department in Utah confirmed to multiple outlets that allegations were made in "both directions" following a recent incident.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Threw Barstools in Resurfaced Footage

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen share one child together.

On March 19, TMZ shared footage of a 2023 altercation between the on-again, off-again couple, where Paul can be seen throwing barstools at Mortensen, 33, with her 8-year-old daughter, Indy, present. Though it's unclear what led up to the situation, Mortensen appeared to be filming as he told the ABC star to "leave him alone." The 8-year-old can be heard screaming for her mommy before Paul demanded Mortensen "get the f--- out."

'The Bachelorette' Was Canceled Amid Newly Resurfaced Footage

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul pled guilty to aggravated assault charges in 2023.