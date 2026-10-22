Taylor Frankie Paul Shades Ex Dakota Mortensen's 'Creepy' Girlfriend for Always Posting Photos of Her Kids

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Taylor Frankie Paul has called out Dakota Mortensen's new girlfriend, Shinia Powell, over social media posts featuring Paul and Mortensen's 2-year-old son, Ever. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star accused Powell of sharing more photos of Ever than of her own children, claiming she never gave permission for the pictures to be posted online. The 32-year-old voiced her frustrations in the comments section of an Instagram post on October 19, turning a seemingly innocent social media update into another public dispute amid ongoing tensions between the former couple.

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'She Posts MY Child More Than Her OWN'

Source: @TAYLORFRANKIEPAUL/INSTAGRAM & @SHINIA_24/INSTAGRAM Paul called Powell's behavior 'creepy.'

Paul shared several photos offering a glimpse into her life with her children. One follower commented on Ever's striking resemblance to his mother, joking that he was "walking around with your whole face." In response, Paul appeared to take a subtle jab at Powell, suggesting that she had been posting an excessive number of photos of her son. "Maybe why a certain someone posts more of my child instead of her kids," Paul wrote. The Bachelorette star then made it clear that she was uncomfortable with Powell sharing more pictures of Ever than of her own children. "Let’s clarify why it’s creepy, she post MY child more than her OWN. If it were all kids that would make more sense," Paul added. When another follower asked whether Powell had received permission to post photos of Ever, Paul responded with a simple "No."

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Mortensen and Powell Have a Complicated History

Source: @DAKOTA_MORTENSEN/INSTAGRAM Mortensen is now dating Powell after parting ways with Paul.

Mortensen, 33, and Powell, 29, went public with their relationship in 2026, adding another layer of drama to his already complicated history with Paul. The former couple had a tumultuous, on-again, off-again romance, breaking up and reconciling multiple times. Fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives may recall that their relationship troubles played out during Season 4. In one episode, Mortensen admitted during a FaceTime conversation that he had hooked up with another woman while he was still involved with Paul. "I do just want to say sorry for everything that I did. I know that caused a lot of problems," Mortensen told Paul. "I'm sorry for hooking up with Shinia. Was it dumb of me? Yes. Could I have picked someone else? Yes." Mortensen continued, "Who it was matters, and that's where I think I went wrong. I picked somebody that was obviously going to come with problems, and that was very s------ of me to do." Now that Mortensen and Powell are officially together, their romantic history has added another layer of tension to the ongoing situation involving Paul.

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Paul Previously Hinted That Powell Was Copying Her

Source: MEGA The mother-of-three has taken a swipe at Powell before.

This isn't the first time Paul has seemingly taken a swipe at Powell. After Mortensen and his new girlfriend went public with their relationship, Paul shared AI-generated images featuring two women who appeared to represent herself and Powell. "Who do you think meets weekly now in the same fit with [their] alanis?" Paul wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post. "This isn’t news to me. If anything cheers to us brown-eyed girls showing up in the same outfit with our alani’s," she added in the caption.

Both Women Have Children of Their Own

Source: @TAYLORFRANKIEPAUL/INSTAGRAM & @SHINIA_24/INSTAGRAM Both Paul and Powell have kids of their own.