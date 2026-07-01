Tate Paul Files for Restraining Order Against Taylor Frankie Paul, Seeks Sole Custody of 2 Kids Amid 'Not So' Peaceful Co-Parenting

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Tate Paul and Taylor Frankie Paul's custody battle heats up as Tate files for a restraining order against his ex-wife. Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that the request was filed on June 30. The outlet also reported that the reality TV personality's ex-husband has sought full custody of their children, Indy, 8, and Ocean, 6, alongside the restraining order. He has reportedly submitted a declaration and several exhibits to the court to support his request.

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Tate Paul Commented on His Co-parenting Relationship with Taylor Frankie Paul Before Filing for a Retraining Order

Source: MEGA Tate Paul revealed that his co-parenting relationship with Taylor Frankie Paul hasn't been peaceful for months.

The former couple had been married from 2016 to 2022. Their marriage ended after Taylor admitted to violating the "soft-swinging" agreement they had in place, per Distractify. Following their divorce, the pair had reportedly maintained a steady co-parenting relationship until the last few months. In fact, the 34-year-old's motion for legal custody came just after he commented on his co-parenting relationship with the MomTok creator on Cru Eaton's livestream. "My co-parenting relationship has been peaceful for the most part. The last few months has been not so," he wrote in the comment.

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Tate Paul's Request For Sole Custody Adds Another Layer on Taylor Frankie Paul's Legal Troubles

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul was seen engaged in a violent fight with ex Dakota Mortensen in front of her daughter Indy in a video footage leaked in March.

The restraining order also comes after a video surfaced in March that allegedly showed the mom of three engaged in a violent altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, with her daughter, Indy, close by. The real estate agent and Taylor had been dating on-and-off since 2022, and welcomed a son, Ever, in 2024. However, it was revealed on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives that Mortensen cheated on the reality TV star shortly after their son's birth. She confirmed their permanent split soon after, but their custody battle regarding Ever has grown increasingly more volatile over the past few months. Both parties were subjected to protective orders after an onslaught of domestic violence investigations took place against them, per Page Six.

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Source: MEGA A source close to Taylor Frankie Paul reported that Tate Paul's decision might have been influenced by Dakota Mortensen.

As such, the dad of two's decision to seek sole custody of his children may not come as a surprise. However, a source close to Taylor seems to believe otherwise. The source told TMZ that the restraining order filing was "a direct result" of Dakota "telling Tate lies about her." "She feels Dakota will do anything to hurt her...including using the children, but she is a survivor," the source added.

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul checked herself into a rehab on June 30.