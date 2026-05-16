Taylor Frankie Paul Takes Aim at Mikayla Matthews in Intense Mother’s Day Post
May 16 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
Taylor Frankie Paul made headlines on Mother’s Day after publicly calling out her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costar Mikayla Matthews on Instagram.
In a post shared on Sunday, May 10, Paul not only showcased photos with her three children but also took the opportunity to express her feelings about Matthews’ recent comments regarding their friendship.
On Saturday, May 9, Matthews had shared an Instagram Story announcing her intention to set “healthy boundaries” and to distance herself from Paul’s ongoing legal issues with ex Dakota Mortensen.
Paul responded with a powerful and emotional post, stating, “I have STILL have ‘friends’ kicking me while I’m already down and calling it ‘setting a boundary’ and then BLAMES ME for being upset and responding.”
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In her post, Paul described Matthews’ actions as lacking empathy, saying, “What a snake friend just did to me in the public eye after everything she just witnessed…the lack of empathy and silence was loud enough.”
While Matthews chose to remain neutral regarding the conflict between Paul and Mortensen, Paul found her stance unacceptable, stating, “Did you see the hearing? Did you see the bruises?”
The tension escalated as Paul accused Matthews of not listening to her side of the story.
She remarked, “Your trauma doesn’t give you a pass to kick me while down and cover it with ‘a boundary’ months later after the fact.”
Matthews later expressed sympathy for everyone involved in Paul’s situation but emphasized, “However, it is not my job to enable poor or dangerous behavior from either party, especially when children are involved.”
Despite Matthews’ attempts to clarify her position, Paul remained firm in her stance, labeling Matthews as an enemy.
“Thank you GOD for the people you sent to help me through this with my enemies so close,” Paul stated, indicating her determination to rise above the negativity surrounding her.
In a follow-up Instagram Story, Paul asserted her resolve not to remain silent, declaring, “I will not be sitting down, staying silent, or logging off… I did that for years on this.”