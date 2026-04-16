Taylor Frankie Paul Cleared of New Charges in Domestic Violence Investigations
April 16 2026, Updated 5:00 a.m. ET
Taylor Frankie Paul, the reality star known for her role in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, will not face new charges following investigations into domestic violence incidents involving her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.
The Salt Lake County District Attorney's office announced this decision, citing “evidentiary issues” from the investigations conducted by the Draper Police and West Jordan Police Departments.
According to the DA's office, the complainant reported several incidents, some occurring over three years ago. The office explained that allegations of minor offenses that happened more than two years ago are barred by the statute of limitations.
In its statement, the DA’s office clarified that the allegations against Paul “do not rise to the level of criminal offenses.”
The statement continued, noting that the remaining incidents lack sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges. Specifically, it mentioned that the State must prove allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, and the incidents lack specificity and corroboration.
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Paul first garnered attention in March when filming for the upcoming season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was halted due to reported domestic violence altercations involving her and Mortensen. A video released on March 19 captured Paul in a violent incident with Mortensen, throwing barstool chairs at him. This incident raised serious concerns, particularly as their daughter Indy was present during the altercation.
As the legal situation unfolds, Paul faces ongoing challenges. After Mortensen petitioned the courts for an order of protection, he was granted temporary custody of their 2-year-old son, Ever.
Paul is currently engaged in a custody battle and has been granted “supervised” visitation due to concerns regarding her “volatile” behavior.
While the DA's decision may appear as a relief for Paul, her legal complications persist.
The recent developments in the case have prompted the production of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to be put on hold, impacting Paul’s career trajectory.