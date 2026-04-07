Taylor Frankie Paul Accuses Ex Dakota Mortensen of Asking Her to Get Intimate After He Allegedly 'Slammed Her Head' Against Truck Dashboard

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul is fighting back against ex Dakota Mortensen as the two set to face off in court. Before their hearing begins on Tuesday, April 7, the reality star filed a temporary restraining order against Mortensen, a report revealed. The mother-of-three accused her on-off ex of exhibiting a "pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control." In one example of alleged abuse, Paul's attorney said the dad-of-one "slammed her head against the dashboard of his truck" during an argument.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul Files Restraining Order Against Dakota Mortensen

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/instagram;@dakotamortensen/instagram Taylor Frankie Paul filed a temporary restraining order against Dakota Mortensen after he filed one against her in March.

Her legal team added that Mortensen also "struck" her in the knee and elbow with his fist. After the ordeal, Paul alleged that he came up to her house doorstep. "He’s telling her, ‘Open the door. I’ll watch the kids. Let me help. Open the door.’ And then he just comes right out and says what he’s looking for," her lawyer stated. "This supposed victim of domestic violence is looking for s--. Plain and simple. He asks her, ‘Do you wanna fuck?’ In the immediate aftermath of her supposedly attacking him, that’s what he’s looking for."

Article continues below advertisement

She also requested protection over their 2-year-old son, Ever — however, Mortensen was granted temporary custody of their son in March when he filed his own temporary restraining order against the mother of his child. The legal drama came on the heels of a leaked video that showed the reality star hurling a metal chair at her ex during a 2023 incident that led to her pleading guilty to aggravated assault. She was also put on a three-year probation at the time. It was soon revealed that another alleged violent moment between the two occurred this past February, though that incident is still under investigation. In addition, Mortensen informed authorities of a third alleged encounter in 2024.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Video footage of the mom-of-three being violent toward Dakota Mortensen leaked in March.

Though the 2023 scuffle was public knowledge and even discussed on the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the video footage wasn't made public until last month. In the clip, Paul was seen trying hit Mortensen and even threw a chair at him while her daughter, Indy, 8, sat nearby on the couch crying. A rep for the reality star responded to the footage by stating, "It’s sad to see the latest installment of [Mortensen's] never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child." "Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior," the message continued. "Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences."

ABC Canceled Taylor Frankie Paul's Season of 'The Bachelorette'

Source: mega ABC pulled Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette' from airing amid the domestic violence drama.