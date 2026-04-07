Taylor Frankie Paul Accuses Ex Dakota Mortensen of Asking Her to Get Intimate After He Allegedly 'Slammed Her Head' Against Truck Dashboard
April 7 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET
Taylor Frankie Paul is fighting back against ex Dakota Mortensen as the two set to face off in court.
Before their hearing begins on Tuesday, April 7, the reality star filed a temporary restraining order against Mortensen, a report revealed. The mother-of-three accused her on-off ex of exhibiting a "pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control."
In one example of alleged abuse, Paul's attorney said the dad-of-one "slammed her head against the dashboard of his truck" during an argument.
Taylor Frankie Paul Files Restraining Order Against Dakota Mortensen
Her legal team added that Mortensen also "struck" her in the knee and elbow with his fist.
After the ordeal, Paul alleged that he came up to her house doorstep.
"He’s telling her, ‘Open the door. I’ll watch the kids. Let me help. Open the door.’ And then he just comes right out and says what he’s looking for," her lawyer stated. "This supposed victim of domestic violence is looking for s--. Plain and simple. He asks her, ‘Do you wanna fuck?’ In the immediate aftermath of her supposedly attacking him, that’s what he’s looking for."
She also requested protection over their 2-year-old son, Ever — however, Mortensen was granted temporary custody of their son in March when he filed his own temporary restraining order against the mother of his child.
The legal drama came on the heels of a leaked video that showed the reality star hurling a metal chair at her ex during a 2023 incident that led to her pleading guilty to aggravated assault. She was also put on a three-year probation at the time.
It was soon revealed that another alleged violent moment between the two occurred this past February, though that incident is still under investigation. In addition, Mortensen informed authorities of a third alleged encounter in 2024.
- Taylor Frankie Paul Throws Multiple Chairs at Ex Dakota Mortensen in Front of Her Daughter in Horrifying Leaked Footage
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- Taylor Frankie Paul Announces She’s 'Detaching' From the Mormon Church Amid Domestic Violence Allegations: 'There Is More Out There to Learn'
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Though the 2023 scuffle was public knowledge and even discussed on the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the video footage wasn't made public until last month.
In the clip, Paul was seen trying hit Mortensen and even threw a chair at him while her daughter, Indy, 8, sat nearby on the couch crying.
A rep for the reality star responded to the footage by stating, "It’s sad to see the latest installment of [Mortensen's] never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child."
"Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior," the message continued. "Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences."
ABC Canceled Taylor Frankie Paul's Season of 'The Bachelorette'
The seemingly calculated timing led to ABC canceling Paul's season of The Bachelorette from airing on March 22.
"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a rep for the network announced the day the video went viral.