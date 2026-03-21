Inside Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's Relationship: A Full Timeline of Their Drama-Filled Romance

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July 2022: Taylor Frankie Paul Began Teasing Her Relationship With Dakota Mortensen

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen were together for three years.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's relationship was short but made plenty of headlines. A few weeks after the soft-swinging scandal broke in June 2022, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star hinted at a new romance in a TikTok video. "been heartbroken twice this summer and this cute sweet mf comes out of nowhere," the text read. Paul also spoke about falling in love with someone over the summer in a separate TikTok video, where Mortensen commented, "Lucky guy whoever he is." In response, the reality TV star wrote, "you'd be surprised how similar you two are."

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September 2022: Dakota Mortensen Appeared on Taylor Frankie Paul's TikTok for the First Time

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen share one child.

Mortensen was seen on Paul's TikTok for the first time in September 2022. The then-couple danced to Beyoncé's "CUFF IT" while dressed in complementary outfits. Later that month, Paul posted a TikTok after someone asked, "is this the guy you Cheated with?" "no," she simply wrote.

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November 2022: Taylor Frankie Paul Experienced an Ectopic Pregnancy

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram They welcomed their only child in 2024.

Shortly after Paul and Mortensen announced they were expecting their first child together, the mom-of-three told her fans she had suffered an ectopic pregnancy. "Then a week later after my shot ended up in the ER and thats another story to tell. #ectopicpregnancy #pregnancy," she captioned a Get Ready With Me video on TikTok.

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December 2022: Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Split

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul revealed she had reentered the dating scene after her split from Dakota Mortensen.

The pair's first known breakup occurred in December 2022, with Paul confirming their split. They rekindled their relationship the following month.

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February 2023: Taylor Frankie Paul Was Arrested for Domestic Violence

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram The mom-of-three was previously married to Tate Paul.

Their romance generated headlines for the wrong reason in February 2023 when Paul was arrested for domestic violence following an argument with Mortensen. She was ultimately charged with aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury and criminal mischief. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023, while the other charges were dismissed with prejudice.

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June 2023: Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Continued Dating After the Arrest

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram She also shares two children with Tate Paul.

Amid breakup rumors, Paul and Mortensen revealed they were still together.

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September 2023: Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Confirmed They Were Expecting Their Rainbow Baby

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul was involved in the infamous soft-swinging scandal.

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In an Instagram post, Paul shared they had been "blessed with [their] rainbow baby." "It's been an very emotional journey from last year till now and I can honestly say I'm so excited for this new chapter of life with Dakota, my children and this baby," she admitted. "Floods of emotions have came through along with a different kind of excitement and worry you feel after losing, however so far everything is healthy and on track and my heart is full."

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March 2024: Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Welcomed Their First Child Together

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram She denied Dakota Mortensen was part of the scandal.

Paul and Mortensen's first child, Ever True, was born on March 19, 2024. "Dakota, he was such a good partner in the process and very supportive," she said in a confessional. "I'm like, on cloud nine, and this is like the first time I've been so confident in us, in a future. I just — I hope that I can trust him."

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September 2024: Dakota Mortensen Addressed Cheating Rumors

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul stars on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

Fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives learned that Paul and Mortensen parted ways again amid issues surrounding their relationship, including cheating claims. He denied hooking up and sleeping with a woman named Jenna at the time.

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December 2024: Taylor Frankie Paul Hinted at Another Breakup

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen called it quits for good in 2025.

The breakup rumors ramped up again after Paul appeared to crop Mortensen from her 2024 holiday card. Her mother, however, posted a version that featured the baby daddy.

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April 2025: Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Reportedly Hooked Up at Stagecoach

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram Dakota Mortensen claimed he slept with Taylor Frankie Paul before she left for the filming of 'The Bachelorette.'

Paul and Mortensen sparked reconciliation rumors after they attended Stagecoach together. She later confirmed they indeed hooked up at the festival, though they seemingly called it quits for good after the outing.

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September 2025: Taylor Frankie Paul Was Named the Next Bachelorette

Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube Dakota Mortensen shaded Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' gig.

On September 10, 2025, Paul was announced as the lead for The Bachelorette Season 22. "You are on 'Call Her Daddy' so we can officially announce that you are this season's Bachelorette. How are you feeling?" host Alex Cooper asked. Paul replied, "Surreal. It has not hit me right now in this moment. I'm just thinking about it, and it's not real. And it's not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people." Feeling nervous about the gig, Paul added, "How did I get here? In my head I'm like, 'How is this happening?' That's my answer." Meanwhile, Mortensen later joked he wanted his "baby momma back." Although he continued to throw shade at Paul's Bachelorette gig in the months thereafter, he also began focusing on his budding romance with Emma Shippen.

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March 2026: Dakota Mortensen Claimed He Slept With Taylor Frankie Paul Before 'The Bachelorette' Filming

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram Dakota Mortensen previously sparked dating rumors with Brooks Nader.