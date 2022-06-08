Taylor Hawkins' Wife Breaks Silence On Her Husband's Tragic Death

Over two months after his shocking passing, Taylor Hawkins' wife, Alison, took to social media to thank fans for the love and support they've shown their family as they continue to grieve the loss of the Foo Fighters drummer.

Taylor was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on March 25, after telling staff he had been suffering from chest pains. Medical examiners later found traces of ten different drugs in the rocker's system during the autopsy.