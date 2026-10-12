Taylor Momsen Gives Birthday Shout-Out to 'Angel' Michelle Trachtenberg After Her Death

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Momsen gave a shout-out to his late Gossip Girl costar Michelle Trachtenberg on what would have been her 41st birthday. The actress, who played Jenny Humphrey, wrote, "Happy birthday angel, I will always love and miss you."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @TAYLORMOMSEN/INSTAGRAM Taylor Momsen appeared in 'Gossip Girl' alongside the late star.

Article continues below advertisement

Momsen Remembers Her 'Angel' Friend

Source: MEGA Taylor Momsen called the late star an 'angel.'

The birthday tribute came after Momsen previously spoke about her friendship with the late star, as they bonded on the sets of the hit TV series, which ran for six successful seasons. The late actress, who played the sharp-tongued Georgina Sparks, sadly passed away at the age of 39 in February 2025. The NYPD confirmed that police responded to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place in New York City around 8:00 a.m. on February 26. "Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected," the statement read. It was later revealed that her cause of death was a result of complications of diabetes mellitus.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Was Always in My Corner'

Source: MEGA Momsen called her friend 'smart and sassy.'

Following Trachtenberg's death, the "Make Me Wanna Die" singer shared a sweet message about her pal. "When I met this girl 17 years ago, I knew we'd be friends. She was smart and sassy, bold and sensitive, funny as f--- and filled with fire," she wrote on Instagram. "She was simply awesome." "She was always in my corner and there to support me whether I was right or wrong. I will miss you every day my love..I think we truly understood each other, and I am so grateful to have had a friend like you in my life for so long," she continued.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Others Stars Pay Tribute

Source: MEGA The actress was found unresponsive at her apartment.

Other costars paid tribute to Trachtenberg. Blake Lively wrote: "This was the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%." Continued Lively, "She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself." For her part, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played her older sister on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, also wrote, “I love you. I will always love you."

Trachtenberg Was a Star Long Before 'Gossip Girl'

Source: MEGA Michelle Trachtenberg was a child actress.