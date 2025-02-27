Blake Lively Posts Heartfelt Tribute to 'Kind' 'Gossip Girl' Costar Michelle Trachtenberg Following Her Tragic Death: 'She Was Fiercely Loyal'

Blake Lively paid tribute to her Gossip Girl costar Michelle Trachtenberg, who died at 39 years old on Wednesday, February 26.

"This was the first day I met Michelle," the It Ends With Us star captioned a scene from the CW series. "She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%."

"She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes," she continues. "She was fiercly loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself. And she always had yummy caramel smelling lipgloss on because she didn't just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lipgloss because she cared about the sweet details."