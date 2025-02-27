Blake Lively Posts Heartfelt Tribute to 'Kind' 'Gossip Girl' Costar Michelle Trachtenberg Following Her Tragic Death: 'She Was Fiercely Loyal'
Blake Lively paid tribute to her Gossip Girl costar Michelle Trachtenberg, who died at 39 years old on Wednesday, February 26.
"This was the first day I met Michelle," the It Ends With Us star captioned a scene from the CW series. "She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%."
"She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes," she continues. "She was fiercly loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself. And she always had yummy caramel smelling lipgloss on because she didn't just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lipgloss because she cared about the sweet details."
Lively, who played Serena van der Woodsen on the drama series, said the Harriet the Spy star, who played Georgina Sparks in the show, was a "kind person, through and through."
"Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday," she stated. "Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."
As OK! previously reported, The Adventures of Pete & Pete alum was found unresponsive in her NYC apartment on February 26.
A cause of death has not been confirmed, but according to a source, she recently undergone a liver transplant.
“She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling," that insider said.
Lively wasn't the only Gossip Girl alum to post about Trachtenberg.
Chace Crawford took to Instagram to write: "Michelle was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you ❤️."