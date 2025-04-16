or
Michelle Trachtenberg's Official Cause of Death Revealed Nearly 2 Months Later

Michelle Trachtenberg died from complications of diabetes.

By:

April 16 2025, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death has been revealed nearly two months later.

On Wednesday, April 16, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed her sudden death was a result of complications of diabetes mellitus. The manner of death was ruled as natural.

The star died in February.

As OK! previously reported, the Gossip Girl star, who was 39 years old, was found dead in a New York City apartment when law enforcement responded to a 911 call on February 26.

After officers arrived, they the starlet was found unconscious and unresponsive.

The actress was found in a NYC apartment.

The New York City Medical Examiner's Office later said 17 Again star's family didn't want to do an autopsy.

According to a source, Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant prior to her death.

Michelle Trachtenberg fired back at critics over her appearance prior to her death.

Trachtenberg first sparked concern about her health when she posted a selfie in January 2024.

“Explain to me how I look sick,” she fired back on social media. “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

In a separate post, she told those coming for her to “check themselves” before criticizing her, insisting she’d never had plastic surgery.

According to some people who lived in her building, Trachtenberg was a "great neighbor" who "smiled at everyone in the hallways," Ariana Rodriguez said.

Rafael Williams, who lived above Trachtenberg, said he never sensed anything was wrong but hopes her family is “OK.”

“Michelle always seemed happy. I never noticed anything off about her at all,” he explained. “I didn’t know her personally, but she always made a point to say hi in the elevator. [Her death is] shocking to me because she didn’t seem to have a problem in the world.”

However, in recent months she looked noticeably thinner and just “less and less like herself," Rodriguez said.

Another insider claimed "she was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling."

"She was “pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues," they continued.

Michelle Trachtenberg reprised her role in the 'Gossip Girl' reboot in 2023.

Trachtenberg, who got her start in Hollywood at just 9 years old on The Adventures of Pete & Pete and All My Children, made her final on-screen appearance in the 2023 reboot of Gossip Girl, reprising her iconic role as Georgina Sparks.

People obtained the cause of death.

