Michelle Trachtenberg's Official Cause of Death Revealed Nearly 2 Months Later

According to some people who lived in her building, Trachtenberg was a "great neighbor" who "smiled at everyone in the hallways," Ariana Rodriguez said.

Rafael Williams, who lived above Trachtenberg, said he never sensed anything was wrong but hopes her family is “OK.”

“Michelle always seemed happy. I never noticed anything off about her at all,” he explained. “I didn’t know her personally, but she always made a point to say hi in the elevator. [Her death is] shocking to me because she didn’t seem to have a problem in the world.”

However, in recent months she looked noticeably thinner and just “less and less like herself," Rodriguez said.