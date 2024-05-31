Taylor Momsen Reveals She's Getting Rabies Shots for 2 Weeks After Being Bitten by a Bat at Concert: Watch
Taylor Momsen had a wild scare at a recent concert when a bat landed on her leg and bit her mid-show.
In a video shared to Instagram on Friday, May 31, the singer could be seen performing as a small, brown bat held onto her leggings near the hem of her dress.
"There's a f------ flying bat on my leg right now," she said into the microphone. "Can someone help me please?"
"So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during 'Witches Burn' of all songs… a BAT 🦇 🦇 flew onto me and clung to my leg," she wrote in the caption. "In the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing."
Momsen noted that the bat was "cute" but not exactly the friendly type.
"Yes, he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks 😖😖😖" she continued. "Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!!"
Fans flooded the comments section with praise and well-wishes for the "Just Tonight" artist.
"I would have freaked out 😂😂😂 you handled that so well 👏😂," one user gushed, and another said, "That's so Metal!!!! The song involved, the bat, you not realizing it etc, I hope you're ok!"
A third chimed in, "This was kind of epic and iconic, but dangerous, gladly we have medicine," and a fourth penned, "Glad that you are OK Taylor. Keep on rockin."
Although the Gossip Girl star started out as a child actress when she was two years old, she's revealed that as soon as she got to an age where she could make her own decisions, she decided to focus fully on her music career.
"It was like a click. I woke up one morning and went, 'Wait a second. I don't have to do this. I can just play in my band, and tour, and write songs. I can just do that,'" she explained in an episode of SiriusXM's "Podcrushed" in 2023.
"I have the ability to create and live my life the way I want to live it," she added. "I don't know exactly what made that click, but it was like a light bulb went off. And I uprooted and kind of changed my life overnight."