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Taylor Sheridan Fires Back at Hollywood Critics Over ‘Landman’ Backlash: 'I Don’t Care What They Think'

Photo of Taylor Sheridan
Source: MEGA

Taylor Sheridan addresses criticism over 'Landman' and his approach to storytelling.

June 30 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

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Taylor Sheridan isn't worried about winning over Hollywood critics.

"The critics are going to come after me. The critics and me — I don't care what they think, and it annoys the s--- out of them that I don't care," Sheridan said on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

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Taylor Sheridan Defends His 'Landman' Story Choices

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Image of Taylor Sheridan dismissed criticism that Demi Moore was underused in Season 1.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Sheridan dismissed criticism that Demi Moore was underused in Season 1.

Sheridan also stood by his storytelling choices, especially in response to criticism over Demi Moore's limited screen time in Landman Season 1. He said Moore always knew her character, Cami, would play a much bigger role in the story later on.

He revealed, "I'm underutilizing [Moore], can’t write for women, all this nonsense. Then I'm going to kill your husband and you're going to have to run the oil company."

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Image of Taylor Sheridan revealed Cami was intentionally kept in the background during Season 1.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Sheridan revealed Cami was intentionally kept in the background during Season 1.

Sheridan explained that Cami was intentionally kept in the background during the first season because her major storyline was always planned for Season 2.

After her husband's death, played by Jon Hamm, Cami takes over the oil company, putting her at the center of the show's second season.

"I'll be the first to tell you that there are things that I do that rage-bait them a bit, and this is one of them. F--- 'em, honestly," Sheridan said.

The writer and director made it clear that outside criticism doesn't influence how he tells stories.

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Taylor Sheridan Says Awards Aren't His Goal

Image of Taylor Sheridan said audience impact matters more to him than Emmy recognition.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Sheridan said audience impact matters more to him than Emmy recognition.

Sheridan reflected on his career and the reason he prioritizes audience engagement over industry recognition. While many of his shows have received Emmy recognition, he stated that awards have never been his driving force.

"You’re not going to win no Emmys with me, but I’m not trying to win Emmys. That’s not my goal," he said.

Instead, Sheridan clarified that he aims to produce shows that captivate viewers.

"My goal is to sit somebody on their couch and move them, make them think, make them laugh, scare the sh-- out of them, excite them," he said.

He added, "That’s what I want to do, because that’s what I want from a show."

Image of Taylor Sheridan focused on telling stories that move audiences, not winning awards.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Sheridan focused on telling stories that move audiences, not winning awards.

After gaining recognition as the screenwriter for Sicario and H--- or High Water, Sheridan successfully transitioned to television with Yellowstone.

This drama, featuring Kevin Costner, became one of the biggest successes on TV and led to several spinoffs, solidifying Sheridan's reputation as one of the most prolific creators in the industry. Over the years, he has broadened his television portfolio with original series spanning various genres.

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