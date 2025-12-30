Billy Bob Thornton's Full Frontal Scene in 'Landman' Leaves Fans Unimpressed: 'Hard Pass'

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Bob Thornton didn’t exactly win over viewers with his latest R-rated moment on Landman. During the Sunday, December 28, episode of the Paramount+ series, the Oscar winner — and Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband — shocked fans when he appeared fully nude in a comedic hotel room scene that quickly sparked backlash online.

Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris, was stretched out on a hotel bed when a staff member walked in to deliver room service. As Norris rolled over, his private parts were exposed, prompting the staffer to scream and panic, fearing that Tommy was going to “rape” her. The moment was quickly defused when Tommy’s wife, Angela, played by Ali Larter, rushed in to explain the situation.

Source: Paramount Plus/YouTube Billy Bob Thornton shocked viewers with his nude scene on 'Landman.'

“Don’t be scared, darling. That wasn’t about you. He eats Cialis like M&Ms and runs into door jams all morning with that thing. I’m so sorry about that,” Angela said after ordering her husband to put his “d--- away.”

The awkward exchange continued as Angela vented her frustration. “I was trying to surprise you with breakfast in bed. … That is not the best angle of your ball sack, I might add. You really have to love a man to look at him from there. Poor thing. If she wasn’t a lesbian when she walked in here, she’s a f------ lesbian now,” she told him. “I’m getting dressed. My husband flashes the waitstaff and that kind of kills the mood.”

While the scene was meant to be humorous, many viewers weren’t amused. Fans quickly took to Reddit to share their reactions. “Hard pass on his d---- for me,” one person wrote. “I mean how much must you run out of plot ideas if you have to resort to showing d---? There’s already been plenty of a-- but now we need d--- apparently,” another questioned. “I haven’t even finished the whole episode yet, saw the first scene and immediately came here,” a third user admitted. Another viewer added, “Done watching Landman. That was gross, unnecessary and was watching with the family.”

Source: MEGA The moment happened during a hotel room scene.

As OK! previously reported, Thornton’s character also made waves earlier in the season with a blunt take on The View while chatting with his estranged father, T.L., played by Sam Elliott. After T.L. complained about being bored following his move-in with Norris, his son offered a few suggestions.

“I don’t know what to do,” T.L. lamented. “Well s---, do whatever you want to, read a book or watch TV, watch one of those daytime talk shows, like The View or something,” Norris replied. Curious, T.L. followed up by asking, “What’s The View?” — setting Norris up for an unfiltered rant.

Source: Landman Official/YouTube Some viewers called the nude moment 'unnecessary' and 'distracting.'

“A bunch of pissed off millionaires b------- about how much they hate millionaires, [President Donald] Trump, and men, and you, and me and everybody else they got a bee up their a-- about,” Norris explained.

Source: MEGA; The View/YouTube The show is part of Taylor Sheridan’s expanding TV universe.