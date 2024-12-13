Taylor Swift Jokes 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Made Her 'Very Stressed' During 2024 Super Bowl: 'He Put Me Through a Lot'
Taylor Swift knows her football!
While visiting pediatric patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on Thursday, December 12, the pop star, 35, joked about how anxious she was watching boyfriend Travis Kelce play against the 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.
“I don’t mind Brock Purdy,” Swift quipped of the 49ers quarterback while chatting to a young fan. “He put me through a lot last February, so I was very stressed for a second. It all ended up fine.”
The 24-year-old gave the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money during the big game last February, but Kelce, 35, and his team ended up on top in the end.
Swift was spotted at the championship match to support her boyfriend, whom she started dating in summer 2023.
“I like Travis now,” the fan told the “Dress” singer.
Swift happily replied: “Yes, me too! That’s an absolute yes on that one,” before querying if Kelce was their “favorite player.”
“Yes, him and Patrick [Mahomes],” they answered, to which Swift said, “Good answer. You are acing this.”
The blonde beauty was at the hospital signing copies of her official Eras Tour book and posing for selfies with fans. She even swung around a rally towel that read, “Go Taylor’s boyfriend.”
As OK! previously reported, while supporters at the medical center were big fans of Kelce and Swift’s relationship, others don’t see it lasting now that she wrapped up her tour on December 8.
The co-hosts of the Australian talk show The Project dissed the lovebirds during their Monday, December 10, episode.
"It's about time she break up with her boyfriend and write a new album, I reckon," Sam Taunton rudely stated. Fellow co-host Kate Langbroek then asked, "Do you think that's gonna happen?"
"It's a sham," Tauton claimed of the pair, who have been spotted together all around the world since their romance began.
"I don't know. I always speculate about people in the media..." Langbroek said.
"If I was a guy and I went out with Taylor Swift, I would sleep with one eye open," she teased, "to see if she was tinkering away at the piano."
While the TV personalities don’t seem convinced of the duo’s relationship, Swift and Kelce have become more serious, as their families even enjoyed Thanksgiving together this year.
"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year. [Travis' brother] Jason Kelce was there with his family and kids too," one source said of the holiday celebration. "It was very festive and special."