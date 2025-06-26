Taylor Swift Lovingly Brushes Back Travis Kelce's Hair During Romantic Dance in Nashville: Watch the Intimate Moment

At the Monday, June 23, party for the athlete's Tight End University, he was seen sharing a sweet and intimate moment with his girlfriend on the dance floor in Nashville, Tenn.

This week has been a fairytale for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift !

In a video captured by a fellow attendee, the two, both 35, were seen swaying to a remix of the singer's "Shake It Off" when the Grammy winner swept her hand through her beau's hair.

A few seconds later, Swift did so again and then caressed his cheek as they continued to dance.