Taylor Swift Lovingly Brushes Back Travis Kelce's Hair During Romantic Dance in Nashville: Watch the Intimate Moment
This week has been a fairytale for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift!
At the Monday, June 23, party for the athlete's Tight End University, he was seen sharing a sweet and intimate moment with his girlfriend on the dance floor in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romantic Dance
In a video captured by a fellow attendee, the two, both 35, were seen swaying to a remix of the singer's "Shake It Off" when the Grammy winner swept her hand through her beau's hair.
A few seconds later, Swift did so again and then caressed his cheek as they continued to dance.
For the fun night, the blonde beauty rocked a sleeveless green and white gingham crop top and matching midi skirt, while her man wore a short-sleeved white crochet shirt and matching shorts.
The couple posed together on the red carpet for the very first time, though they were also joined by TEU co-founders Greg Olsen, George Kittle and their respective partners.
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Performance at Her Boyfriend's Party
As OK! reported, the very next night, the Grammy winner made a last-minute surprise performance at Travis Kelce's Tight Ends & Friends concert.
The audience cheered as Kane Brown brought Swift onto the stage, where she explained how the idea came to be before playing "Shake It Off."
"See, the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians is we're all friends, right? So you know, we're up there, having some drinks, and we were thinking like, 'How loud could this place get? Theoretically, how loud could the singing be in here?'" the "Cruel Summer" artist shared. "I was like, 'I don't have a guitar,' and then Chase Rice was like, 'You can use mine,' so we would like to dedicate this to our favorite players."
Inside the Power Couple's Romance
Since the NFL season doesn't kick off for a few months and the musician wrapped up her Eras Tour last year, the lovebirds have been able to spend a ton of time together — as evidenced by their Nashville outings and date nights in Florida.
"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future. Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone's radar," a source gushed to a news outlet. "They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain."