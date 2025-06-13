Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Cute Hockey Date: Lip-Reader Decodes What Singer Was Excitedly Telling Her Boyfriend — Watch

Countless photos and video clips of the duo's touchy outing went viral on social media, with a lip-reader decoding what the Grammy winner was telling her lover as the match went into overtime due to a tie score.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were the talk of the town when they swung by game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals to see the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers battle it out in the Sunshine State on Thursday, June 12.

Kelce, also 35, clasped his hands over his face and then enthusiastically cheered with a hand in the air and a grin spread across his face.

According to a lip reader , the singer, 35, explained, "My heart was like..." as she used a hand gesture to signal her heart was racing over the excitement.

In another moment, Swift was seemingly seen exclaiming, "Oh, wow!" after the Kansas City Chiefs star showed her something on his phone.

The power couple, who went public with their relationship in September 2023, packed on the PDA throughout the game while sitting in box seats. Aside from holding hands as they left their suite, the "Karma" crooner smooched her man at one point, while he had his arms wrapped around her as they both stood up to watch the game later on.

The stars smiled and laughed throughout the match, both sipping on drinks and taking photos with fans. They were also seen chatting with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, 64, in their seats.