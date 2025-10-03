Taylor Swift’s 'Cancelled' Lyrics: What They Mean and Why Fans Think It’s About Blake Lively

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, and fans can’t help but link the track "Cancelled" to the star's friend Blake Lively. In the angsty ballad, Swift, 35, sang about how she “likes her friends canceled,” which many fans believe is about Lively, 38, as she faces her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni in court.

Fans Think 'Cancelled' Is About Blake Lively

Source: MEGA Fans believe Taylor Swift alluded to Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' drama on her new album.

“I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers / Welcome to my underworld, where it gets quite dark,” she sang. “At least you know exactly who your friends are / They’re the ones with the matching scars.” Swift has been mentioned multiple times throughout the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress's legal battle, including allegations that Lively used Swift's star power to pressure Baldoni, 41, into accepting changes to the movie. According to a complaint filed by the director, he accused Lively of referring to Swift as one of her "dragons." The drama led fans to believe the two women weren't on great terms, but the song hints otherwise.

Taylor Swift Called Out Double Standards on 'Cancelled'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift thanked her 'canceled' friend for staying by her side.

In the song, the Pennsylvania native expressed her frustration with how successful women are often subjected to double standards. “Did you girlboss too close to the sun? Did they catch you having far too much fun?” she asked her listeners. In the track, Swift seemingly thanked her “cancelled” friend for staying by her side: “They stood by me before my exoneration / They believed I was innocent, so I’m not here for judgement / But if you can’t be good, then just be better at it / Everyone’s got bodies in the attic, or took somebody’s man / We’ll take you by the hand / And soon you’ll learn the art of never getting caught.”

Taylor Swift Had Drama With Kim Kardashian

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift was at the center of drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2016.

Swift also appeared to reflect on her own experience with media criticism, singing, “It’s easy to love you when you’re popular / The optics click, everyone prospers / But one single drop, you’re off the roster / Tone deaf and hot, let’s f------- off her / Did you make a joke only a man could?” The Grammy winner faced major controversy in 2016 after Kim Kardashian leaked a recording of Kanye West and the singer discussing the lyric of his NSFW song “Famous,” in which he called her a “b----.” Kardashian shared the phone audio to suggest Swift approved the lyric, which the pop star later denied — leading to what she described as “millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled.”

Taylor Swift Reflected on Being 'Cancelled'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift called being canceled a 'mass public shaming.'