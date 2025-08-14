PHOTOS 7 Unforgettable Moments That Defined Taylor Swift's Year Before 'Life of a Showgirl' Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's year has been nothing short of spectacular, filled with milestone moments that kept fans and the world buzzing. OK! Staff Aug. 14 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

'The Tortured Poets Department' Surprise

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift illuminated the charts with her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, captivating listeners with poetic lyrics and surprise announcements — including bonus tracks that sent fans into a frenzy. Hours after dropping the project, the pop queen announced it was a double album. "I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs," she shared on Instagram. "And now the story isn't mine anymore… it's all yours." The 15 extra tracks are "The Black Dog," "imgonnagetyouback," "The Albatross," "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus," "How Did It End?," "So High School," "I Hate It Here," "thanK you aiMee," "I Look in People's Windows," "The Prophecy," "Cassandra," "Peter," "The Bolter," "Robin" and "The Manuscript."

Launching The Eras Tour

Source: MEGA

Swift dominated headlines with record-breaking performances during her blockbuster tour. The Eras Tour kicked off in Glendale, Ariz., in March 2023 and spanned five continents with 149 shows. After ending her tour, the "august" singer shared lyrics from "All Too Well" to describe the experience: "It was rare. I was there. I remember it."

Taylor Swift Surprised Patients at a Children's Hospital Before Her Miami Shows

Source: MEGA

Her heartfelt hospital visits and striking public outings with boyfriend Travis Kelce had everyone, from dedicated Swifties to fellow celebrities, weighing in on their romance. In June, she visited Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., and surprised the kids and staff. "You made this a day we'll never shake off. 💜," the hospital posted on its Instagram page alongside photos of Swift and the patients. "Thank you, @taylorswift for bringing your support and kindness to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. You turned hospital hallways into a place of joy, comfort, and connection. Our patients and families felt the love and the magic will stay, stay, stay with them long after today. ✨ #TaylorSwift #CatchTheLove #JoeDiMaggioChildrensHospital."

Debuting Her Romance With Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA

Despite her busy schedule, Swift ensured she also had time for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. When she accepted the award for Video of the Year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, the "So Long, London" hitmaker delivered a public shout-out to Kelce for the first time. "The thing is, this video seems very sad when you watch it, but actually it was like, the most fun video to make," she said of making "Fortnite." "Something that I'll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I'd say 'Cut,' and we'd be done with that take, I would always just hear someone like, cheering, and like, 'Woo!' Like from across the studio where we were shooting it and that one person was my boyfriend Travis." She added, "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot, because I'll always remember that."

A Blossoming Romance With Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA

The couple's PDA-packed date nights and viral fan encounters further demonstrated that Swift's star power remains unmatched. After her record-breaking $2 billion Eras Tour, Kelce threw Swift a party in Kansas City attended by their family and friends. They also began "traveling nonstop" during their time off and "very much enjoy it," according to a source. "They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them," an insider told People.

Taylor Swift Had a Busy Schedule Before the New Album Announcement

Source: MEGA

Swift's playful cameos and headline-making performances — including an unexpected appearance at Travis' Tight End University — remind us all why she reigns as pop music royalty. In the weeks leading up to the new album announcement, Swift attended events and stepped out in public with Kelce several times. In June, they made their red carpet debut at Kelce's Tight End University in Nashville. She also performed her hit song "Shake It Off" at the Tight Ends & Friends concert at the Brooklyn Bowl.

Taylor Swift Has Continuously Scored Musical Achievements

Source: MEGA