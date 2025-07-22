Taylor Swift Fans Are Losing It Over Cryptic Countdown — Is Her Debut Album Getting a 'Taylor's Version' Re-Release?
Taylor Swift's fans are buzzing with excitement and speculation.
Many believe the pop star is on the verge of releasing a "Taylor's Version" of her self-titled debut album, all thanks to a cryptic "countdown" shared by her marketing team.
Starting last Friday, July 18, Swift’s official channels have posted daily countdown updates, stirring anticipation among the Swifties.
While Swift has been famously tight-lipped about the exact release schedule, two albums remain from her pre-Republic Records era: her self-titled debut, Taylor Swift, and the notoriously edgy Reputation.
In a letter to fans released in May, Swift herself made a surprising admission: she has "already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now."
This revelation throws a fascinating curveball into the mix. Many initially thought Reputation will be the first to get a re-recording, with Swifties citing some “easter eggs” from her highly-celebrated Eras Tour — of which includes a piano malfunction and even a snake-like gesture.
While Reputation seems to have been heavily teased, the fact that Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) is already fully complete means it could drop at any moment.
But this isn't just any re-recording; this will be the first one to drop since she achieved a monumental victory in May: regaining full ownership of her entire back catalog of master recordings.
In May, Swift announced she purchased the master recordings of her first six albums after a highly-publicized battle for ownership of her creative legacy.
It began in 2019 when her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, sold her entire back catalog of master recordings to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings for a reported $300 million.
Swift publicly condemned the sale, calling it her "worst-case scenario" due to what she described as "incessant, manipulative bullying" from Braun. She alleged that she was never given a fair opportunity to purchase her own music, and that the deal was designed to put her work in the hands of someone she considered an antagonist.
This sparked Swift’s re-recording project. In October 2020, Braun sold Swift's masters to the private equity firm Shamrock Capital for an estimated $360 million. While Shamrock reportedly approached Swift about a partnership, she declined. She purchased it in 2025, reportedly for around $360 million.
"I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away," Swift shared in a heartfelt letter to fans on her website. "But that's all in the past now. All of the music I've ever made … now belongs … to me."