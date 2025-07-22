Taylor Swift Fans Are Losing It Over Cryptic Countdown — Is Her Debut Album Getting a 'Taylor's Version' Re-Release?

While Swift has been famously tight-lipped about the exact release schedule, two albums remain from her pre-Republic Records era: her self-titled debut, Taylor Swift, and the notoriously edgy Reputation.

In a letter to fans released in May, Swift herself made a surprising admission: she has "already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now."

This revelation throws a fascinating curveball into the mix. Many initially thought Reputation will be the first to get a re-recording, with Swifties citing some “easter eggs” from her highly-celebrated Eras Tour — of which includes a piano malfunction and even a snake-like gesture.