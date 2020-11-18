Better than revenge! Taylor Swift is fighting back after losing control of her music again — not only is she planning to re-record her original six albums she’s lost, but she also has a lot of surprises in store for her fans.

“Taylor is going to do everything in her power to win this battle. This bunch of old, white men have messed with the wrong woman. She has already started re-recording her catalog. Remember they only own the recordings, and once she is finished in the studio making the original songs sound even better, there will be no reason to ever play the old recordings,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“When Taylor has finished re-recording there is plan — to have a massive re-release event. They are going to put everything they have got behind this, making it the biggest launch event eve,” adds a music insider. “I can see parties where fans destroy the old records she doesn’t own anymore and replace them with the new versions. It’s not impossible to see bonfires around the country setting Taylor free. Team Taylor!”

Insiders add that they won’t be surprised if Swift, 30, is not just remaking her old albums, but rather, making them better. “Expect a lot of surprises. Bonus tracks, never-before-heard material and maybe even some unreleased demos. No one knows her audience better than Taylor, she knows what they want. Good luck to any business man who thinks they know better.”

In 2019, Scooter Braun obtained control of Swift’s masters when his company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group from founder Scott Borchetta. “For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” she wrote in June 2019.

Now, Braun sold the master rights of the blonde beauty’s first six albums for more than $300 million, Variety reported on Monday, November 16.

The “Shake It Off” songstress explained via Twitter that she had tried to “enter into negotiations” with Braun, 39, to buy her work back, but she would have had to sign an “ironclad NDA,” where she could only say positive and nice things about the businessman.

“So, I would have had to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work,” the Grammy winner said, adding that her legal team said this was “absolutely NOT normal.”

Private equity company Shamrock Holdings purchased her masters from Braun, but Ithaca Holdings would still make money off her old music for “many years,” which the pop star didn’t appreciate.

“As a result, I cannot currently entertain being partners with you,” Swift said in a letter to the company, which was from October 28. “It’s a shame to know that I will now be unable to help grow the future of these past works and it pains me very deeply to remain separated from the music I spent over a decade creating, but this is a sacrifice I will have to make to keep Scooter Braun out of my life.

“I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling,” Swift concluded.