Taylor Swift Fans Think She Dropped Easter Eggs for New Music in Hilarious 2026 Emmys Sketch With Mariska Hargitay: Watch

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A showgirl never rests! Taylor Swift surprised fans by making an unexpected cameo in a prerecorded sketch that aired during the Monday, September 14, 2026 Emmy Awards. The bit, which was a play on Law & Order: SVU, also starred Mariska Hargitay, the singer's pal and this year's awards show host.

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Taylor Swift Appears in 2026 Emmys Sketch

Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance during ‘Law & Order: SVU’ skit about her at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/uJDkc6tiRr — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 15, 2026 Source: @PopBase/x Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance in a 2026 Emmys sketch.

The sketch began with Hargitay and her costars discussing the Grammy winner's affinity for dropping Easter eggs for her music, which her fans love to dissect. "The Emmys are tonight, and the mayor’s office is breathing down my neck demanding an answer to the big question: Will Taylor Swift be at the Emmys?" Hargitay questioned while in character as Olivia Benson. "Now, in order to crack a Swiftie case, you’ve got to think like a Swiftie, because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she’ll do next.”

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Source: @PopBase/x Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay have been friends for years.

After some back and forth, the "Cruel Summer" vocalist walks into the office dressed in a pantsuit to help the gang crack the code. The pop star even brought out her cat Olivia Benson — named after Hargitay's character — for a quick appearance. The musician's fans raved over the bit and wondered if anything Swift said was a hint at upcoming music. "These random a-- Easter eggs??? is this TS13??? ep vault tracks??? debut tv anniversary???" one person asked, referring to albums she has yet to rerelease as "Taylor's Version." "Saccharide, Airies, From the vineyard, North or south, these are song titles.. for Debut deluxe?!?" someone else predicted.

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Mariska Hargitay Attended Taylor Swift's Wedding

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Source: @PopBase/x Taylor Swift's cat, who was named after Mariska Hargitay's 'Law & Order' character, also made a cameo.

Swift didn't attend the actual awards show, instead opting to watch husband Travis Kelce play in his first NFL game of the new season in Kansas City, MO. Hargitay was one of the lucky guests who attended the athlete and Swift's extravagant nuptials, gushing on the September 9 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "I am still floating from that wedding."

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Source: mega Mariska Hargitay called Taylor Swift's wedding 'magical.'

"It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say," the actress raved. "I have to say, I am blown away. When there's a wedding with that many guests, you think, 'OK, it's gonna be that.' And it just wasn't." "I even say that the vows were my favorite part of the whole wedding," the TV star added. "It was that magical."

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Source: mega The pop star and Travis Kelce wed on July 3.