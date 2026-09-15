PHOTOS Taylor Swift Cheers on Husband Travis Kelce Alongside Pal Tom Cruise at Monday Night Football Game After MSG Wedding: Photos Source: MEGA; AP Taylor Swift sat between Tom Cruise and her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, during Monday Night Football. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 14 2026, Updated 11:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift was ready for it as she cheered on husband Travis Kelce at Monday Night Football on September 14, when he took the field for the first time as a married man. The pop superstar, 36, was spotted sitting alongside Tom Cruise in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday evening as Kelce, 36, and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Denver Broncos. Swift was spotted on ESPN's broadcast cameras chatting with the Top Gun actor during the NFL game's first quarter, with the unlikely duo shocking fans from the stands after mixed reports made it unclear whether the "Love Story" singer would be in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: AP Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce during his season opener.

And Swift made sure to bring plenty of enthusiasm for her husband’s return to the field. During the third quarter, Kelce caught a quick pass from Mahomes and took off for a massive 59-yard run — his longest since 2021 — putting the Chiefs at Denver’s 4-yard line.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce gets loose 😮‍💨



Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce were lovin' it! pic.twitter.com/WYwDV9btP8 — ESPN (@espn) September 15, 2026 Source: @ESPN/X

The 14-time Grammy winner was captured jumping for joy in the suite alongside her brother-in-law, Jason Kelce, mother-in-law Donna Kelce and her mom, Andrea Swift, as they celebrated the huge play. The Chiefs ultimately settled for a field goal after failing to reach the end zone, extending their lead to 24-7.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ESPN/X Taylor Swift jumped for joy with her mom, Andrea Swift, brother-in-law Jason Kelce and mother-in-law Donna Kelce.

Swift, who sported a red checkered dress for the game, is attending her first Chiefs game since she and Kelce got married earlier this summer. The game also marked Travis' first professional football matchup since the couple tied the knot on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The star-studded ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler, 60, and attended by Cruise, 64, as well as several of Kelce’s Chiefs teammates and roughy 1,000 other guests.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK! MAGAZINE/FACEBOOK

While Swift and Kelce have kept details of their wedding largely under wraps, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered a glimpse into the celebration during Monday night’s episode of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. "My perspective, it was a lot of fun. I did a little dancing, and I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance," Mahomes, 30, spilled, referencing his recent injury.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift Wedding 'Best Night of My Life'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Kelce also reflected on the big day, telling ESPN’s Chris Berman that it was “the best night of my life.” “Marrying Taylor, it was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up and the amount of love that was in the air,” he said. Now, Kelce is back on the football field — though the 36-year-old tight end could be entering the final season of his NFL career.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Weighed NFL Retirement After 2025 Season

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce returned for another NFL season after retirement rumors.