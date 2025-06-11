Taylor Swift Fans Go Wild as They Believe Travis Kelce Brought His Girlfriend's Eras Tour Book to an Offseason Training Session
Is Travis Kelce the ultimate Swiftie?
On Tuesday, June 10, the athlete was seen arriving to a gym with a slightly open duffel bag in tow, and eagle-eyed Taylor Swift fans noticed that Kelce appeared to be carrying a copy of his girlfriend's Eras Tour book!
While the cover image and title couldn't be seen, the object in his bag had the same pink, orange and purple hue as Swift's tome.
Fans React to the Photos
Fans raved over the possibility, with one person commenting on the photos of Kelce, 35, "HELLO IS THAT THE ERAS TOUR BOOK???"
"Travis misses the eras tour just as much as us," another person quipped on social media, with a third writing, "Imagine having a book full of your girlfriend if you miss her."
Others thought it could be an autographed copy that the tight end was giving to someone he knew was a fan of the Grammy winner, 35, as some of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates were also at the gym.
"Wait oh my God, it’s totally signed by Taylor for someone. I feel like she was like hey let me write a note. Can you give this to someone to his kid or wife? Just wait until we see an Instagram post of somebody opening it or something lol," one person guessed, while another said, "Maybe someone he knows wanted a signed copy so he is bringing them one. Otherwise, why would he bring the eras book to what looks like football practice? I doubt he’ll have the time to read anything on the football field."
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Talking About Going on a Private Vacation' Before Singer's New Album Drops, Claims Insider
- World Traveler! Travis Kelce and Friends Arrive in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Final 2 Shows in Asia
- Going Strong! Travis Kelce Arrives in Argentina After Missing Taylor Swift's First Show in South America
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attended a Wedding in Nashville
The couple, who went public with their romance in September 2023, recently had fans in a frenzy when they attended Kelce's cousin's wedding on Friday, June 6, in Nashville, Tenn.
Photos and videos of the two at the shindig went viral, with one cute clip showing them swaying in sync in their seats as the newlyweds had their first dance. The duo also took photos with countless wedding guests.
The Stars Are Spending Time in Florida
For the special day, the blonde beauty stunned in a strapless, light blue floral dress, while the "New Heights" podcast host donned a checkered short-sleeved shirt and beige trousers.
As OK! reported, the pair is spending their time in Florida as Kelce gears up to attend NFL training camp. They even stepped out for a dinner date at Buccan in Palm Beach, where they were spotted smiling while cozying up together in a booth.
"I think that has been a nice surprise for them. When they go out to eat or have drinks, people let them be," a source told a news outlet of their new day to day. "People in the neighborhood say she has been taking walks around with her security, so she is living fairly normally here."