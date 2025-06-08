Taylor Swift Embraces Florida Life While Supporting Travis Kelce's NFL Training: Inside Their 'Normal' Love
Taylor Swift is enjoying a "fairly normal" life in Florida as she supports boyfriend Travis Kelce during his training for the upcoming NFL season.
"Taylor has not been spotted much, but everyone is buzzing that she is here. Still, people really leave them alone," the insider told an outlet about the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 35.
"I think that has been a nice surprise for them. When they go out to eat or have drinks, people let them be. People in the neighborhood say she has been taking walks around with her security, so she is living fairly normally here," the insider added.
The couple, who began dating in September 2023, made their first public appearance in weeks at a date night at Harry's in West Palm Beach on May 23. Swift sported an off-the-shoulder floral dress while Kelce opted for a black-and-white button-down paired with a matching baseball cap. Photos shared by TMZ captured the duo entering the restaurant hand in hand, flanked by their security team.
After getting seated at a round table, Swift reportedly ordered a glass of white wine while Kelce enjoyed a signature cocktail.
Amid this public outing, a source told People that Swift has been spending quality time with Kelce in Florida to "support and spend time" with her beau as he prepares for the 2025-2026 football season.
"Travis was working on Friday before his dinner date with Taylor," the insider shared. "He left early to go meet her."
The source added, "Travis still seems very happy with Taylor."
Kelce began renting a property in Boca Raton, Fla., back in April to prepare for the season.
Though neither has officially confirmed living arrangements, Swifties speculate that the NFL player hinted at a shared space during the May 21 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. "We've got chimneys and we've got furniture," Travis noted, leaving fans to wonder if "we" referred to himself and Taylor.
A source reassured Life & Style in April that their time away from the spotlight was not a cause for concern, rather, it strengthened their relationship.
"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future," the insider shared.
"Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone's radar. They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain," they continued. "They've supported each other through some rough times — Travis' Super Bowl loss and Taylor seemingly being named in the Blake Lively drama. They've really had each other's backs."