Taylor Swift Embraces Florida Life While Supporting Travis Kelce's NFL Training: Inside Their 'Normal' Love

Taylor Swift is enjoying a "fairly normal" life in Florida as she supports boyfriend Travis Kelce during his training for the upcoming NFL season.

"Taylor has not been spotted much, but everyone is buzzing that she is here. Still, people really leave them alone," the insider told an outlet about the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 35.

"I think that has been a nice surprise for them. When they go out to eat or have drinks, people let them be. People in the neighborhood say she has been taking walks around with her security, so she is living fairly normally here," the insider added.