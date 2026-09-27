Taylor Swift Fans Think Pop Star's New Song 'Pink Clouding' Is About Ex Tom Hiddleston: Inside the Theories
Sept. 27 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift fans think her new song "Pink Clouding" may be looking back at her brief 2016 romance with Tom Hiddleston, with several lyrics appearing to fit the circumstances surrounding their relationship.
In the song, Swift looks back on a relationship that began while she was still dealing with the fallout from another romance.
"You met me at a cursed time / I told you I was fine," she sings.
That line, along with several others, has Swifties looking back at the icon’s whirlwind relationship that followed her split from Calvin Harris.
Dissecting the Lyrics
Swift's lyrics suggest that she entered the relationship caught up in the excitement of something new before realizing she could not give the other person what he wanted.
"But I was pink clouding from the thrill of it," she sings. "Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry / I didn't wanna let you down / So I left you up there on a pink cloud."
The song becomes even more direct in its bridge: "I hope / You realized my kind of trouble wasn't worth it / And the way I treated you, you never deserved it."
She then sings, "I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person," before ending with a wish that he "landed safely on the ground" and is "so happy now."
'Getaway Car' Connection
The Hiddleston theory becomes more intriguing when fans compare "Pink Clouding" with "Getaway Car," Swift's 2017 Reputation track, which has long been associated with the actor.
In "Pink Clouding," she describes meeting the man at a "cursed time." In "Getaway Car," she sings about leaving one relationship for another while knowing the circumstances were doomed.
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Fans Hear an Apology to Hiddleston
Swifties took to X after "Pink Clouding" dropped Friday, September 25, to share their take on the bop.
"Someone wake up Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift just apologized to him on main," one fan wrote.
"Didn't expect a Hiddleswift apology in the year of 2026. I love her bad," another added.
A third fan joked that a Hiddleston-inspired Swift song arriving in 2026 was "like sleeping with a cold pillow."
Another Swiftie wrote, "You all don't know how much I adore that 10 years have passed and Taylor is still writing songs for Tom Hiddleston."
Swift Has Written About Her Romances Before
Swift frequently writes about her romances in her songs.
Fans have previously connected songs to Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles and Joe Alwyn.
The songwriter herself has not identified who "Pink Clouding" is about.
Nearly a decade after that brief romance, the two are in a very different place, with Hiddleston engaged to actress Zawe Ashton, with whom he shares two children.
Swift herself is married to Travis Kelce, having tied the knot on July 3 in New York City.