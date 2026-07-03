Taylor Swift's Dating History: Everything to Know About Singer's High-Profile Relationships — From Joe Jonas to Travis Kelce
July 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift sang she was "gonna find someone someday" who might actually treat her well — and, indeed, she has.
The "White Horse" singer's dating life has been under constant media attention since her first major public relationship with Joe Jonas. After a series of short-lived romances, she went on to have her longest relationship with Joe Alwyn, which lasted more than six years.
Although her early relationships ultimately ended in heartbreak, Swift found love again when she met Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023. Three years later, the couple is rumored to be getting married at Madison Square Garden in New York City over the Fourth of July weekend.
Ahead of the reported wedding ceremony, take a look back at Swift's dating history.
Joe Jonas
Swift made headlines when she began dating Jonas in July 2008. They dated for about three months before the Jonas Brothers member reportedly broke things off during a call that lasted less than 30 seconds in October 2008.
"Someday, I'm gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who's right for me," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008. "When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."
Over a decade after the interview, Swift returned to the show and confirmed her "most rebellious" act was putting Jonas "on blast" on Ellen DeGeneres' now-canceled eponymous talk show.
"That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there," Swift admitted.
Lucas Till
After playing Swift's love interest in the music video for "You Belong With Me," Lucas Till formed a romantic bond with the singer for about a month before they broke up.
"We dated for a little bit. But, there was no friction because we were too nice," he confirmed their relationship in an interview with MTV. "We just really both liked each other…[but] most relationships work out cause you get along and then you don't, and then you make up and its passionate, and with us I really just liked her as a friend. That's the only reason that didn't work out."
Taylor Lautner
After starring together in Valentine's Day, Swift and Taylor Lautner continued their relationship off-screen. Although they broke up in December 2009, the exes have maintained a close friendship.
In 2023, Lautner starred in the music video for her song "I Can See You" and joined Swift onstage during her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium.
John Mayer
Despite their age gap, Swift began seeing John Mayer after collaborating with him on "Half of My Heart" in March 2009. Their split later inspired the singer to compose her hit breakup ballad "Dear John," which reportedly made Mayer "feel terrible."
"Because I didn't deserve it," he explained to Rolling Stone in 2012. "I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do."
Corey Monteith
Swift was briefly linked to Corey Monteith for about a month in 2010. They were spotted on several dates at the time before the buzz fizzled out.
Jake Gyllenhaal
In 2010, Gwyneth Paltrow set up then-20-year-old Swift with then-29-year-old Jake Gyllenhaal. They were together for three months before the Brokeback Mountain actor reportedly broke up with her via text.
"They're over. It ended last month," a source confirmed to People in January 2011.
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The "All Too Well" singer and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s son Conor Kennedy were an item for about two months from July to September 2012 before things cooled off.
Harry Styles
Swift first sparked dating rumors with Harry Styles in November 2012, months after they first met at the 2012 Kids' Choice Awards. They broke up after three months of dating.
Calvin Harris
After their meeting at the Elle Style Awards in February 2015, Swift and Calvin Harris struck up a romance and officially made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Billboard Music Awards in May that same year.
Their romance spanned roughly 15 months before it eventually ran its course, with Harris hinting in his lyrics that Swift had cheated on him.
Tom Hiddleston
Shortly after her split from Harris, Swift was linked to Tom Hiddleston following their meeting at the 2016 Met Gala. But just like her earlier relationships, their romance was over in September 2016 after three months together.
Joe Alwyn
The "Cruel Summer" singer once again found love at the 2017 Met Gala, where she reportedly first connected with Alwyn. Despite keeping their romance largely out of the spotlight, they fueled engagement speculation before reports confirmed their breakup in April 2023.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the split was amicable and "not dramatic."
"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," one source said.
Matty Healy
After initial dating rumors in 2014, Swift was again romantically linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after her split from Alwyn. They stepped out in public several times before the pair split in June 2023.
"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."
Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end tried to connect with Swift while attending one of her Eras Tour show in Kansas City, Mo.
"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he said on the "New Heights" podcast in July 2023.
Although he was not successful, fate seemed to have a hand in bringing them together, as Swift reached out to him directly afterward.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," Swift shared in a December 2023 interview with TIME.
She also confirmed their relationship, adding, "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
The couple continued to support each other despite their demanding schedules, with Swift cheering him on at Chiefs games and Kelce attending several of her Eras Tour shows.
In August 2025, they surprised their fans when they confirmed their engagement on Instagram.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," she captioned the post.
After three years of dating, multiple news outlets reported Swift and Kelce are gearing up to exchange vows inside Madison Square Garden in New York City over the Fourth of July weekend. TMZ revealed the invitations were sent out with watermarks to prevent leaks.