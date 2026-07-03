Taylor Swift's Dating History: Everything to Know About Singer's High-Profile Relationships — From Joe Jonas to Travis Kelce

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Joe Jonas

Source: MEGA Joe Jonas was previously married to Sophie Turner.

Swift made headlines when she began dating Jonas in July 2008. They dated for about three months before the Jonas Brothers member reportedly broke things off during a call that lasted less than 30 seconds in October 2008. "Someday, I'm gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who's right for me," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008. "When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18." Over a decade after the interview, Swift returned to the show and confirmed her "most rebellious" act was putting Jonas "on blast" on Ellen DeGeneres' now-canceled eponymous talk show. "That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there," Swift admitted.

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Lucas Till

Source: MEGA Lucas Till is married to Skyler Samuels.

After playing Swift's love interest in the music video for "You Belong With Me," Lucas Till formed a romantic bond with the singer for about a month before they broke up. "We dated for a little bit. But, there was no friction because we were too nice," he confirmed their relationship in an interview with MTV. "We just really both liked each other…[but] most relationships work out cause you get along and then you don't, and then you make up and its passionate, and with us I really just liked her as a friend. That's the only reason that didn't work out."

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Taylor Lautner

Source: MEGA Taylor Lautner married his wife, Tay Lautner, in November 2022.

After starring together in Valentine's Day, Swift and Taylor Lautner continued their relationship off-screen. Although they broke up in December 2009, the exes have maintained a close friendship. In 2023, Lautner starred in the music video for her song "I Can See You" and joined Swift onstage during her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium.

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John Mayer

Source: MEGA John Mayer was briefly linked to social media influencer Kat Stickler.

Despite their age gap, Swift began seeing John Mayer after collaborating with him on "Half of My Heart" in March 2009. Their split later inspired the singer to compose her hit breakup ballad "Dear John," which reportedly made Mayer "feel terrible." "Because I didn't deserve it," he explained to Rolling Stone in 2012. "I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do."

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Corey Monteith

Source: MEGA Corey Monteith died on July 13, 2013.

Swift was briefly linked to Corey Monteith for about a month in 2010. They were spotted on several dates at the time before the buzz fizzled out.

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Jake Gyllenhaal

Source: MEGA Jake Gyllenhaal is dating model Jeanne Cadieu.

In 2010, Gwyneth Paltrow set up then-20-year-old Swift with then-29-year-old Jake Gyllenhaal. They were together for three months before the Brokeback Mountain actor reportedly broke up with her via text. "They're over. It ended last month," a source confirmed to People in January 2011.

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Conor Kennedy

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Source: MEGA Conor Kennedy has been married to his wife, Giulia Be, since early 2026.

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Harry Styles

Source: MEGA Harry Styles proposed to Zoë Kravitz in April after eight months of dating.

Swift first sparked dating rumors with Harry Styles in November 2012, months after they first met at the 2012 Kids' Choice Awards. They broke up after three months of dating.

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Calvin Harris

Source: MEGA Calvin Harris and his wife, Vick Hope, got married in September 2023.

After their meeting at the Elle Style Awards in February 2015, Swift and Calvin Harris struck up a romance and officially made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Billboard Music Awards in May that same year. Their romance spanned roughly 15 months before it eventually ran its course, with Harris hinting in his lyrics that Swift had cheated on him.

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Tom Hiddleston

Source: MEGA Tom Hiddleston shares two children with his longtime partner, Zawe Ashton.

Shortly after her split from Harris, Swift was linked to Tom Hiddleston following their meeting at the 2016 Met Gala. But just like her earlier relationships, their romance was over in September 2016 after three months together.

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Joe Alwyn

Source: MEGA Reports claimed Joe Alwyn is 'casually dating' Sarah Pidgeon.

The "Cruel Summer" singer once again found love at the 2017 Met Gala, where she reportedly first connected with Alwyn. Despite keeping their romance largely out of the spotlight, they fueled engagement speculation before reports confirmed their breakup in April 2023. According to Entertainment Tonight, the split was amicable and "not dramatic." "The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," one source said.

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Matty Healy

Source: MEGA Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel announced their engagement in June 2024.

After initial dating rumors in 2014, Swift was again romantically linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after her split from Alwyn. They stepped out in public several times before the pair split in June 2023. "Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

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Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.