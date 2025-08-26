COUPLES Secret Engagement All Along? Travis Kelce Proposed to Taylor Swift Before Their Joint 'New Heights' Appearance, Body Language Expert Insists Source: @newheightshow/youtube Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their romance in September 2023. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Updated 7:20 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stunned the world when they announced their engagement via a Tuesday, August 26, Instagram upload — but when exactly did the NFL star pop the question? Celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman believes the athlete got down on knee before the couple had their joint appearance on the August 13 episode of Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Dissecting Their Body Language

Source: @newheightshow/youtube A body language expert explained why she believes Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift before they recorded their 'New Heights' interview.

Honigman partnered with Casino.guru to dissect the way the stars, both 35, were acting while filming the most-watched installment of the podcast. At one point in the show, Kelce called the blonde beauty "the greatest songwriter of all time," to which she reacted by turning to the camera with "an unflinching gaze," then loudly referring to him as "her boyfriend."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @newheightshow/youtube Honigman said the stars were acting like an 'already-engaged couple testing how the public would react' to the news.

"In the moments after using the 'B' word, Taylor giggles and glances at her feet. She's made herself shy with this huge revelation," the expert continued. "She knows that her fans will go nuts. Travis furrows his brow quizzically. He's surprised and unsure how to react. He wasn't aware that they were using that word in public." Honigman explained the moment "reads less like a new relationship milestone and more like an already-engaged couple testing how the public would react to their relationship before revealing the bigger news."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce Is 'Already Committed to Being Her Life Partner'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @newheightshow/youtube The celebrity psychic said the stars' body language proves they have a 'strong bond.'

Honigman also brought up the Grammy winner's tearful discussion of how she reclaimed her master recordings earlier this year. The expert noted how the Kansas City Chiefs tight end "squeezes her closer to him" when Swift becomes emotional. "Then he rocks her — with his arm across her back, Travis soothes Taylor by rocking her from side to side, like one would calm a baby," she said. "This indicates a strong bond of love between the pair." "When she's in pain, he jumps in to reassure her. Her pain is his pain, and her joy is his joy," Honigman revealed. "These aren't the hesitant gestures of new love — they're the automatic responses of someone already committed to being her life partner."

Article continues below advertisement

The Pair Appeared to Be in a 'Private Engagement Bubble'

Hongiman concluded her analysis by expressing her belief that the duo was "operating from within their private engagement bubble during the August podcast." "The deliberate 'boyfriend' drop, the intimate inside jokes, the protective instincts — all point to a couple who had already decided on forever but weren't ready to share that with the world yet," she stated. "There's no showmance here, just pure romance."

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple's Engagement Announcement