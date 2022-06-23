Summer Of Love! Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Pack On The PDA While On Vacation In The Bahamas

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

“We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?” he said of keeping his relationship to himself. “I’d also like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions, but it’s just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in. If you give it to them, it just opens the door.”