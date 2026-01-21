Taylor Swift Calls Justin Baldoni a 'B-----' in Scathing Alleged Text With Blake Lively Amid 'This Ends With Us' Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift called Justin Baldoni a 'b-----' in a text to Blake Lively.

She reportedly offered advice to Lively, saying, “If Justin was strategic, he would be like no Taylor Swift in the trailer because that gives you more power over the film, that’s your ally, not his.” Swift also added, “I’ll do anything for you!!” when asked to weigh in on a revised script. Lively seemed grateful, texting back, “so epically heroic today,” and recounting her efforts to explain events to her husband, Ryan Reynolds. She also described the situation with Baldoni, writing, “You making s--- up about me and lenses… referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the world’s absolute greatest friend ever.”

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift offered advice to Blake Lively about the film trailer.

Lively’s lawyers clarified that while the messages exist, they “do not support Defendants’ assertion” that she and Swift discussed the forthcoming New York Times article on Baldoni. Still, the texts show Swift firmly in Lively’s corner amid the ongoing drama surrounding the film. The allegations come after Baldoni’s onscreen sister Jenny Slate made explosive claims about the director. Slate’s text messages from June 2023 were part of newly unsealed evidence released Tuesday, January 20, in Lively’s ongoing case against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.

“i don't want to do anything with Justin, i don't want to talk about him, like ... nothing,” Slate, 43, allegedly wrote her team about early publicity for the film. “And the same goes for Jamey [Heath], who is truly unprofessional.”

Source: MEGA Blake Lively called Taylor Swift 'the world’s absolute greatest friend ever' in unsealed text messages.

She added that filming the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book “has been a really gross and disturbing shoot, and I'm one of many who feel [this] way,” noting that she and Lively “both complained directly” to production.

Slate also slammed Baldoni, texting, “Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist' ... like ... honestly i have no words to describe what a fraud he is.” In another message, she said, “I honestly have never ever encountered anything like this dude,” adding later, “He's the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist. Lots of lessons learned!”

Source: MEGA Jenny Slate also bashed Justin Baldoni, per the lawsuit.