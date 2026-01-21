or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Calls Justin Baldoni a 'B-----' in Scathing Alleged Text With Blake Lively Amid 'This Ends With Us' Drama

taylor swift justin baldoni text
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift reportedly called Justin Baldoni a 'b-----' in texts to Blake Lively.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 7:09 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift allegedly didn’t hold back in a text to Blake Lively about It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. Court documents obtained by an outlet reveal that Swift called Baldoni names while messaging her friend.

“I think this b---- knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin,” Swift allegedly wrote in an early December 2024 exchange.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Taylor Swift called Justin Baldoni a 'b-----' in a text to Blake Lively.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift called Justin Baldoni a 'b-----' in a text to Blake Lively.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

She reportedly offered advice to Lively, saying, “If Justin was strategic, he would be like no Taylor Swift in the trailer because that gives you more power over the film, that’s your ally, not his.”

Swift also added, “I’ll do anything for you!!” when asked to weigh in on a revised script.

Lively seemed grateful, texting back, “so epically heroic today,” and recounting her efforts to explain events to her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

She also described the situation with Baldoni, writing, “You making s--- up about me and lenses… referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the world’s absolute greatest friend ever.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Taylor Swift offered advice to Blake Lively about the film trailer.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift offered advice to Blake Lively about the film trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

Lively’s lawyers clarified that while the messages exist, they “do not support Defendants’ assertion” that she and Swift discussed the forthcoming New York Times article on Baldoni. Still, the texts show Swift firmly in Lively’s corner amid the ongoing drama surrounding the film.

The allegations come after Baldoni’s onscreen sister Jenny Slate made explosive claims about the director. Slate’s text messages from June 2023 were part of newly unsealed evidence released Tuesday, January 20, in Lively’s ongoing case against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.

Article continues below advertisement

“i don't want to do anything with Justin, i don't want to talk about him, like ... nothing,” Slate, 43, allegedly wrote her team about early publicity for the film. “And the same goes for Jamey [Heath], who is truly unprofessional.”

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Blake Lively called Taylor Swift 'the world’s absolute greatest friend ever' in unsealed text messages.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively called Taylor Swift 'the world’s absolute greatest friend ever' in unsealed text messages.

Article continues below advertisement

She added that filming the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book “has been a really gross and disturbing shoot, and I'm one of many who feel [this] way,” noting that she and Lively “both complained directly” to production.

Article continues below advertisement

Slate also slammed Baldoni, texting, “Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist' ... like ... honestly i have no words to describe what a fraud he is.”

In another message, she said, “I honestly have never ever encountered anything like this dude,” adding later, “He's the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist. Lots of lessons learned!”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jenny Slate also bashed Justin Baldoni, per the lawsuit.
Source: MEGA

Jenny Slate also bashed Justin Baldoni, per the lawsuit.

The texts are the latest update in Lively’s December 2024 lawsuit, in which she accused Baldoni and others at Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds for defamation and extortion, which was dismissed by a judge in June 2025.

Baldoni and Lively are scheduled to head back to court in May.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.