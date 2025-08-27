NEWS Taylor Swift's 2009 Message to Selena Gomez About Finding 'Real Love' Resurfaces After Travis Kelce Engagement Source: @TaylorSwift13/X; @selenagomez/Instagram Taylor Swift's 2009 message to Selena Gomez is making the rounds after the pop star got engaged in August. OK! Staff Aug. 27 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift was always a hopeless romantic, which is why a message to bestie Selena Gomez is resurfacing amid the former's engagement news. In a resurfaced tweet from 2009, Gomez, now 33, shared a heartwarming encounter with two children that sparked a reflection on love. "Discussing love with two 9 yr olds. That’s what love supposed to be," Gomez tweeted. "Truly amazing, I’m never leaving Canada." Swift, 35, offered her own take on love in response, reminding her friend of its genuine nature. "Real love still happens sometimes," the pop star replied. "It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too."

Article continues below advertisement

@selenagomez Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 14, 2009 Source: @taylorswift13/X Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's tweet about love resurfaced.

Article continues below advertisement

The bond between these stars blossomed during their relationships with members of the Jonas Brothers. Gomez dated Nick Jonas on and off from 2008 to 2010, while Swift shared a brief romance with Joe Jonas in 2008. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Selena recalled during a 2017 radio interview. "It was amazing because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The duo met through the Jonas Brothers.

Article continues below advertisement

Though their romances with the boyband didn't endure, their friendship has only grown stronger over the years. "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong," Selena confessed to Rolling Stone in 2022. "I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @taylorswift/instagram; MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, nearly two decades later, both women are engaged. Selena was the first to announce her engagement to Benny Blanco, who popped the question in December 2024. "Forever begins now," Selena captioned an Instagram post that featured her dazzling engagement ring.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The singer is supposedly getting married in September.

Article continues below advertisement

Benny, 37, chimed in on the moment, commenting, "Hey wait … that’s my wife." Taylor congratulated the happy couple and humorously volunteered for a key role in their wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Taylor Swift posted the happy news on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"Yes I will be the flower girl," Taylor joked. Fast forward eight months, and Taylor made headlines of her own by declaring her engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce after two years of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement a year before Taylor Swift did.