Donald Trump, Sabrina Carpenter and More React to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

taylor swift travis kelces engagement hollywood reacts
Source: New Heights/YouTube; MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement after two years of dating.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 6:20 a.m. ET

Paper rings no more!

On August 26, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement after dating for two years.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the "Love Story" hitmaker captioned the carousel, which showed ethereal photos from the NFL star's proposal.

Following the news, celebrities shared their reactions and sent congratulatory messages to the newly engaged couple.

'New Heights' Podcast

new heights podcast
Source: New Heights/YouTube

The "New Heights" podcast took to X to react to the news of their engagement.

"NEW NEWS!!!!! Congrats to @tkelce and @taylorswift13 ❤️‍🔥," the program shared.

The NFL

the nfl
Source: MEGA

The NFL also joined the growing list of groups and celebrities who sent warm wishes to Kelce and Swift, writing on X, "Congratulations to Travis and Taylor 🤍💍."

Donald Trump

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump seemingly had a change of heart after learning of Swift and Kelce's engagement.

During a televised White House cabinet room meeting, a reporter asked for the president's opinion on the recent development in the couple's relationship.

"I was going to ask a serious question, but I have to tell you the biggest pop culture news of the year broke while we were in this cabinet meeting," a female reporter stated. "Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged, and the world wants your reaction, sir."

"Well, I wish them a lot of luck," Trump replied. "I think he's a great player, think he's a great guy. And I think she's a terrific person. I wish them a lot of luck."

Abigail Anderson Berard

abigail anderson
Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram

The "august" hitmaker's pal Abigail Anderson Berard responded with happiness via Instagram Stories.

"This," she wrote in the reposted announcement.

Alyssa Milano

alyssa milano
Source: MEGA

"Gave me goosebumps ❤️," Alyssa Milano commented on People's Instagram post about the engagement.

Avril Lavigne

avril lavigne
Source: MEGA

Avril Lavigne, who previously performed with Swift during the latter's 1989 Tour, wrote, "Awww huge congrats to @taylorswift and @killatrav." She added ring and heart emojis to the text.

Benson Boone

benson boone
Source: MEGA

After wrapping up the Chicago stop of his American Heart Tour, Benson Boone expressed gratitude to his fans while also reacting warmly to Swift and Kelce's engagement.

"NIGHT 2 OF AH25 CHICAGO YOU WERE UNREAL❤️ I will never forget this night what an electric crowd. Thank you thank you thank you," he wrote, adding, "(Also wuuuuttttt Taylor Swift just got engaged)."

Caitlin Clark

caitlin clark
Source: MEGA

Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark reposted Swift and Kelce's engagement announcement on Instagram Stories, adding the pop star's song, "So High School" as the background music.

Charlie Davis

charlie davis
Source: @charlie.davis20/Instagram

Survivor 46 alum Charlie Davis wrote, "IT'S SO SWEET (and so high school)."

Taylor Swift

Charlie Puth

charlie puth
Source: MEGA

Charlie Puth, who Swift referenced in a lyric from her song "The Tortured Poets Department," reposted the announcement alongside the congratulatory message, "Congratulations Taylor and Travis! This is the best part of life. So happy for you both!"

Gracie Hunt

gracie hunt
Source: MEGA

In an exclusive statement to People, Gracie Hunt — the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt — said she "cannot stop smiling" after hearing the exciting news.

"Travis and Taylor's engagement feels like a modern fairytale unfolding in real life," she added. "Their love story has captured so many hearts, and now it's stepping into an even more magical chapter."

The 26-year-old also reposted a slide from Swift and Kelce's collaborative announcement on Instagram Stories, writing, "Congratulations! 🎊So happy for the two of you❣️."

Iga Swiatek

iga swiatek
Source: MEGA

"I'm so happy for her, oh my God," Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek said of Swift while at the 2025 U.S. Open. "She deserves the best."

Martha Stewart

martha stewart
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart and Martha Stewart Wedding uploaded one of the photos from Swift and Kelce's engagement alongside a clip showing the businesswoman drinking champagne.

The caption read, "🚨 It's time to call in the ultimate wedding planner 🚨."

Mike Danna

mike danna
Source: MEGA

Kelce's teammate Mike Danna had a joyful reaction to the engagement news while at a preseason presser.

"It's incredible, man. You know, when I heard, I was caught off guard, but great for them, and that's a blessing," he said. "Any time you find that type of joy, happiness and love, I think that's a beautiful thing."

Danna added, "I'm so happy for them, Trav and Taylor — that's a wonderful time in life and wonderful part of the journey."

Patrick Mahomes

patrick mahomes
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes shared the announcement and added three red heart emojis.

Brittany Mahomes

brittany mahomes
Source: MEGA

The quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, wrote via her Instagram Stories, "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two."

Rob Mariano

rob mariano
Source: MEGA

"May your torches always stay lit! 🔥 Congratulations @taylorswift @killatrav," Survivor alum Rob Mariano wrote alongside a throwback photo of himself and his wife, Amber Brkich.

Sabrina Carpenter

sabrina carpenter
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter offered a simple but sweet response to the pair's engagement, adding several white heart emojis when she reposted the news via her Instagram Stories.

